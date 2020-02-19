Japanese restaurant in Paris vandalized with 'coronavirus' graffiti
soranews24.com -- Feb 20
With the Japanese government announcing newly discovered cases of coronavirus infection within the country several times this month, the whole country is on edge regarding the disease.

That’s led to some ugly reactions, such as a Japanese candy shop banning any and all Chinese people from entering the premises, but now panic and fear is manifesting in an ugly way at a Japanese food provider on the opposite side of the globe.

French national and Japanese resident Coach_en_japonais (@Lecoachjp on Twitter) recently posted photos of Yuki, a restaurant on Paris’ Rue de la Michodière. Yuki’s signage proudly touts Japanese cuisine favorites such as sushi, sashimi, and yakitori chicken skewers, but in the photos shared by Coach_en_japonais, vandals have made some crass additions to the restaurant’s exterior design.

新型コロナウイルスの感染拡大が世界に広がるなか、パリ郊外の日本食レストランで「出て行け、ウイルス」などの落書きがあり、営業が妨害される事態に陥っています。 　「コロナウイルス。出て行け、ウイルス」。このような落書きをされたのは、フランス・パリ近郊にある日本料理店でした。この場所に店を構えて16年だという店主の男性は、差別的な落書きをされるような恨まれる覚えはないと話しています。 　パリでは中国の湖北省から観光でパリに訪れていた80歳の男性が新型コロナウイルスに感染して亡くなっています。新型コロナウイルスの感染拡大は、中国や日本などアジア圏の人々への差別や偏見を生んでいます。 　また、アメリカ・ニューヨークでは、黒人の男が「病気の女め」などと叫びながらマスクをしていたアジア系の女性を殴る事件も起きていて、「コロナヘイト」の広がりが懸念されています。
News sources: soranews24.com, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Feb 20
705 coronavirus cases confirmed in Japan
Japanese authorities confirmed 705 cases of the new coronavirus as of 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday. (NHK)
Feb 20
Japanese restaurant in Paris vandalized with 'coronavirus' graffiti
With the Japanese government announcing newly discovered cases of coronavirus infection within the country several times this month, the whole country is on edge regarding the disease. (soranews24.com)
Feb 20
Multilingual coronavirus hotlines launch in Japan
Authorities in some prefectures where people are confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus are providing multilingual information services for foreigners visiting or living in Japan. (NHK)
Feb 20
JAXA to explore Mars' moon 'Phobos'
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, has announced plans to send a probe to one of Mars' moons and bring back samples from its surface. (NHK)
Feb 20
Global businesses start to shun Japan over growing outbreak
Multinational companies are avoiding travel to and from Japan over fears the country could be the next hot spot in the coronavirus outbreak. (Nikkei)
Feb 19
Ten Kyodo News staff rode vehicle driven by man confirmed to have COVID-19
A man in his 60s confirmed to have been infected with the COVID-19 virus drove a total of 10 Kyodo News staff members in a hired vehicle from late January to early February, the news service said Tuesday, confirming that it had notified member organizations. (Japan Times)
Feb 19
Japan approves bill to help firms develop 5G and drone technologies
The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a bill designed to help companies develop secure 5G mobile networks and drone technologies amid growing alarm among policymakers about the increasing influence of Chinese technology. (Japan Times)
Feb 19
Kanagawa: School girl apparently broadcasts own suicide on social media
Kanagawa Prefectural Police believe a high school girl committed suicide by leaping in front of a train on Tuesday morning, an incident that she possbily broadcast on social media, reports NHK (Feb. 18). (tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 18
Tokyo Marathon canceled for 38,000 runners over COVID-19 fears
As Japan ramps up its response to the coronavirus outbreak, one of the largest sporting events in the nation will be curtailed, with participation in the Tokyo Marathon limited to elite runners and wheelchair competitors, organizers said Monday. (Japan Times)
Feb 17
Six more people - five in Tokyo, one in Aichi Prefecture - test positive for coronavirus
As Japan grapples with the expanding new coronavirus outbreak, six more people — five in Tokyo and another in Aichi Prefecture — tested positive Sunday for the deadly virus, local authorities said. (Japan Times)