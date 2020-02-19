With the Japanese government announcing newly discovered cases of coronavirus infection within the country several times this month, the whole country is on edge regarding the disease.

That’s led to some ugly reactions, such as a Japanese candy shop banning any and all Chinese people from entering the premises, but now panic and fear is manifesting in an ugly way at a Japanese food provider on the opposite side of the globe.

French national and Japanese resident Coach_en_japonais (@Lecoachjp on Twitter) recently posted photos of Yuki, a restaurant on Paris’ Rue de la Michodière. Yuki’s signage proudly touts Japanese cuisine favorites such as sushi, sashimi, and yakitori chicken skewers, but in the photos shared by Coach_en_japonais, vandals have made some crass additions to the restaurant’s exterior design.

新型コロナウイルスの感染拡大が世界に広がるなか、パリ郊外の日本食レストランで「出て行け、ウイルス」などの落書きがあり、営業が妨害される事態に陥っています。 「コロナウイルス。出て行け、ウイルス」。このような落書きをされたのは、フランス・パリ近郊にある日本料理店でした。この場所に店を構えて16年だという店主の男性は、差別的な落書きをされるような恨まれる覚えはないと話しています。 パリでは中国の湖北省から観光でパリに訪れていた80歳の男性が新型コロナウイルスに感染して亡くなっています。新型コロナウイルスの感染拡大は、中国や日本などアジア圏の人々への差別や偏見を生んでいます。 また、アメリカ・ニューヨークでは、黒人の男が「病気の女め」などと叫びながらマスクをしていたアジア系の女性を殴る事件も起きていて、「コロナヘイト」の広がりが懸念されています。