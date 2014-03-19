Foreign visitors to Japan down for fourth straight month in January
Japan Times -- Feb 20
The number of foreign visitors to Japan fell for the fourth straight month in January, down 1.1 percent from a year earlier, government data showed Wednesday, with sharper declines seemingly inevitable in the months ahead due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

An estimated 2.66 million foreigners visited Japan, with the number of South Korean tourists continuing to fall sharply as relations between the two countries remain soured by wartime issues, according to the data from the Japan Tourism Agency.

Visitors from China hit a record high for the reporting month at 924,800, up 22.6 percent, on the Chinese New Year holiday period that started in late January. Last year, the holiday began in early February.

The Chinese government, however, banned group travel and some individual trips overseas on Jan. 27 following the spread of the pneumonia-causing virus. Japan’s tourism industry is expected to be hit over the long term.

Compared with the period before the outbreak, about 70 percent of regular flights between Japan and China, or 1,160 round trips, have been cut, Japan Tourism Agency Commissioner Hiroshi Tabata said.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Feb 20
705 coronavirus cases confirmed in Japan
Japanese authorities confirmed 705 cases of the new coronavirus as of 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday. (NHK)
Feb 20
Tokyo: Man suspected of swindling 100 restaurants with ‘dirty pants’ scams
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 52-year-old man who is suspected of swindling more than 100 restaurants by making false claims about cleanliness, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Feb. 19). (tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 20
Japanese restaurant in Paris vandalized with 'coronavirus' graffiti
With the Japanese government announcing newly discovered cases of coronavirus infection within the country several times this month, the whole country is on edge regarding the disease. (soranews24.com)
Feb 20
Multilingual coronavirus hotlines launch in Japan
Authorities in some prefectures where people are confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus are providing multilingual information services for foreigners visiting or living in Japan. (NHK)
Feb 20
JAXA to explore Mars' moon 'Phobos'
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, has announced plans to send a probe to one of Mars' moons and bring back samples from its surface. (NHK)
Feb 20
Osaka cancels one of Japan’s biggest anime cosplay events over coronavirus fears
Nipppombashi Street Festa regularly draws over 200,000 people to city’s Denden Town neighborhood, but not this year. (soranews24.com)
Feb 20
Global businesses start to shun Japan over growing outbreak
Multinational companies are avoiding travel to and from Japan over fears the country could be the next hot spot in the coronavirus outbreak. (Nikkei)
Feb 20
Foreign visitors to Japan down for fourth straight month in January
The number of foreign visitors to Japan fell for the fourth straight month in January, down 1.1 percent from a year earlier, government data showed Wednesday, with sharper declines seemingly inevitable in the months ahead due to the new coronavirus outbreak. (Japan Times)
Feb 20
Japanese firms urge staff to work remotely
The spread of the new coronavirus has prompted some Japanese companies to alter their work schedules, or even tell staff to stay home. (NHK)
Feb 20
TripsPoint become more and more popular among Japanese travelers
Discovering a new place on earth is the best feeling there is. So many impressions coming at you as you roam through a city or destination. But sometimes you need some guidance, especially if you are going to travel to less known or less popular destination. (newsonjapan.com)