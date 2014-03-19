Tokyo: Man suspected of swindling 100 restaurants with ‘dirty pants’ scams
tokyoreporter.com -- Feb 20
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 52-year-old man who is suspected of swindling more than 100 restaurants by making false claims about cleanliness, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Feb. 19).

On May 19, 2019, Taro Takeuchi, of no known occupation, told the manager of a restaurant in Tokyo’s Koto Ward that his “pants became dirty due to the dirty table.” He added, “If I buy the same item again, it’ll cost between 10,000 and 20,000 yen.”

Takeuchi is alleged to have later defrauded the restaurant out of 30,000 yen in cash.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of fraud, Takeuchi admitted to the allegations. “I did it to cover living expenses,” the suspect was quoted by the Fukagawa Police Station.

According to police, he is believed to have carried out the ruse in the Kyushu, Chubu and Kantor regions. “Since July, 2018, I have done this more than 100 times nationwide,” Takeuchi added.

Police apprehended Takeuchi after an examination of security camera footage in the Koto restaurant showed the suspect pulling chocolate out of his pocket and smearing it on the table and his pants.

News source: tokyoreporter.com
MORE NEWS
Feb 20
Tokyo: Man suspected of swindling 100 restaurants with ‘dirty pants’ scams
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 52-year-old man who is suspected of swindling more than 100 restaurants by making false claims about cleanliness, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Feb. 19). (tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 20
Japanese restaurant in Paris vandalized with 'coronavirus' graffiti
With the Japanese government announcing newly discovered cases of coronavirus infection within the country several times this month, the whole country is on edge regarding the disease. (soranews24.com)
Feb 20
Osaka cancels one of Japan’s biggest anime cosplay events over coronavirus fears
Nipppombashi Street Festa regularly draws over 200,000 people to city’s Denden Town neighborhood, but not this year. (soranews24.com)
Feb 19
Losing face: 6,000 surgical masks stolen from Kobe hospital
A total of 6,000 surgical masks have been lost at a hospital in Kobe, it was learned Tuesday. The Hyogo Prefectural Police is investigating the incident as a case of theft. (Japan Times)
Feb 19
Nine arrested for illegally collecting money for food business Kefir
Nine people were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of illegally collecting money for a food product sales business run by a Tokyo-based mail-order service company that filed for bankruptcy in 2018, police said. (Japan Times)
Feb 18
Japan pop group Arashi cancels concert in Beijing over coronavirus
Popular boy band Arashi is calling off a concert scheduled for this spring in Beijing due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus, their agent said. (Japan Times)
Feb 15
Corpse of missing man found on tracks at JR Kumagaya Station
The corpse of a missing man was found along the tracks at a rail station in Kumagaya City, police said, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 14) (tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 15
Man who left knives on Prince Hisahito's desk found guilty by Tokyo court
The Tokyo District Court on Friday sentenced a 57-year-old man to 18 months in prison, suspended for four years, over an incident last April in which he left knives on Prince Hisahito’s desk at his junior high school in the capital. (Japan Times)
Feb 15
Kawasaki, known for poverty and pollution, confronts gentrification
Surrounded by bustling downtown streets, shopping malls and high-rises, Kawasaki Station and its vicinity are, on the surface, a paragon of urban development. (Japan Times)
Feb 14
Popular Japan singer Makihara arrested over alleged drug possession
Popular Japanese singer-songwriter Noriyuki Makihara was arrested Thursday for allegedly possessing illegal drugs at his home in Tokyo, police said. (Kyodo)