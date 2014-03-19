A cold, hay fever or COVID-19? Japan's health guidelines raise questions
Japan Times -- Feb 21
With hay fever season ramping up and the flu still thriving, the spread of the novel coronavirus poses a challenge for medical institutions nationwide, which face the prospect of being flooded with patients who believe they have COVID-19.

Despite the government’s efforts to calm nerves, experts have raised questions about whether asking the public to observe their symptoms closely before seeking a consultation will actually prevent a rush on clinics and allow those with serious conditions to be treated in a timely manner.

On Monday, the health ministry issued guidelines for people who fear they have been infected with COVID-19, urging them to stay home if they have symptoms. If symptoms become serious, they are advised to call a special consultation center set up by the government.

As of noon Thursday, the total number of cases detected in Japan had exceeded 700, including those from a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama port since Feb. 5.

Eiji Kusumi, director of Tokyo-based Navitas clinic, believes that such requests to the public may be not be effective in separating coronavirus patients with mild symptoms from those suffering from other conditions. Kusumi also said the move may not prevent the spread of the virus.

“It’s impossible to tell the difference between a coronavirus infection and a cold just based on symptoms,” given that complications linked to COVID-19 are identical to those found with other viral infections such as the common cold and pneumonia, Kusumi said Thursday.

In its set of guidelines, the health ministry advised that people seek a consultation if they have a fever of 37.5 degrees Celsius or above for four days or more, experience difficulty breathing or feel severe drowsiness. Medical staff at the center will then advise which hospitals a caller should visit for treatment.

In confirmed COVID-19 cases, some patients only have mild symptoms, while others develop serious conditions such as pneumonia, which can lead to death.

News source: Japan Times
