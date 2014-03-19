Japan tightens entry of foreign investors in 12 strategic sectors
Nikkei -- Feb 21
Foreign investors purchasing a 1% or more stake in a Japanese company will be subject to prescreening if the target company is included in 12 specified sectors deemed critical to national security, such as arms, aircraft and space-related industries, Nikkei has learned.

Those new rules are expected to amount to 400 to 500 of Japan's 3,800 listed companies.

In a bid to prevent foreign influence in critical companies, especially with China in mind, the Japan diet last November revised the Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Act to lower the threshold to 1% from the previous 10%.

The exact details of implementing the revised law will be determined by cabinet and ministerial orders, which are currently being worked out.

According to the proposed orders that Nikkei has seen, the 12 sectors also include nuclear power, general-purpose products with potential to be used for military purposes, cybersecurity-related, power, gas, telecoms, water supply, railways and oil industries.

While the aim of the law is to strengthen national security, investors have been wary that the new regulatory framework would add extra paperwork and may result in excessive control on stock trading.

Addressing such concerns, the proposed ministry orders will exempt a wider range of foreign financial institutions and hedge funds from the reporting requirement if they satisfy specified conditions.

Specifically, foreign securities brokerages, banks, insurers and asset managers that have obtained licenses from or registered with overseas authorities will be exempt as long as, for example, no employee is serving as an officer in the target company or they do not make shareholders proposals to divest assets.

Hedge funds, including activist investors, can also be exempt if they are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Sovereign wealth funds and public pensions will be exempt from prior application requirements after passing a screening process to determine that they are not national security threats, and signing separate memorandums of understanding with the government.

News source: Nikkei
MORE NEWS
Feb 21
23 cashless payment providers join Japan's My Number point program
Twenty-three providers of cashless payment services have registered to participate in a government-led reward-point program for holders of My Number social security and tax identification cards, the internal affairs ministry said Wednesday. (Japan Times)
Feb 20
Global businesses start to shun Japan over growing outbreak
Multinational companies are avoiding travel to and from Japan over fears the country could be the next hot spot in the coronavirus outbreak. (Nikkei)
Feb 20
Japanese firms urge staff to work remotely
The spread of the new coronavirus has prompted some Japanese companies to alter their work schedules, or even tell staff to stay home. (NHK)
Feb 19
Nissan shareholders approve new board
Nissan Motor held an extraordinary shareholders meeting on Tuesday, as it struggles to rebuild itself under new leadership. 666 people gathered in Yokohama. They approved a new board of directors led by current President and CEO Makoto Uchida. (NHK)
Feb 19
Fujitsu gets Japan's first preliminary local 5G license
Japan’s communications ministry on Tuesday gave major electronics maker Fujitsu Ltd. the country’s first preliminary license to build a local fifth-generation, or 5G, communications network. (Japan Times)
Feb 17
Japan Post's zombie privatization is warning to Shinzo Abe
Japan invented the zombie company: a once proud and innovative name that has lost its way and staggers from one crisis to another. But has Asia's second biggest economy now created the zombie privatization? (Nikkei)
Feb 14
Rakuten sells entire Pinterest stake as it offloads tech holdings
Japanese e-commerce conglomerate Rakuten on Thursday said it sold $1.4 billion worth of shares in its technology holdings, including its entire stake in U.S. social networking service Pinterest, underlying growing concerns about overvaluations in the sector. (Nikkei)
Feb 14
SoftBank's Masayoshi Son considers new type of fund for startup investing
SoftBank Group Corp. founder Masayoshi Son said he is considering a new type of fund for startup investing, showing his determination to keep cutting deals after missteps with WeWork and several other companies. (Japan Times)
Feb 13
Nissan files lawsuit against Ghosn, seeks $90 mil.
Nissan Motor has filed a lawsuit with a Japanese court against former chairman Carlos Ghosn, seeking 10 billion yen, or about 90 million dollars, in damages. Ghosn is now in Lebanon after skipping bail in Japan. (NHK)