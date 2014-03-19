23 cashless payment providers join Japan's My Number point program
Japan Times -- Feb 21
Twenty-three providers of cashless payment services have registered to participate in a government-led reward-point program for holders of My Number social security and tax identification cards, the internal affairs ministry said Wednesday.

Among the 23 firms and organizations are East Japan Railway Co., which manages the Suica e-money system, and PayPay Corp., the operator of a smartphone payment service.

The ministry will accept applications from cashless payment service providers until the end of March.

Under the state-funded program, which is set to start in September in a bid to boost consumption, registered My Number cardholders will be given points equivalent to 25 percent of the value of funds credited to e-money cards, and after making payments with smartphone apps that use quick response (QR) codes.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Feb 21
Japan tightens entry of foreign investors in 12 strategic sectors
Foreign investors purchasing a 1% or more stake in a Japanese company will be subject to prescreening if the target company is included in 12 specified sectors deemed critical to national security, such as arms, aircraft and space-related industries, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)
Feb 21
23 cashless payment providers join Japan's My Number point program
Twenty-three providers of cashless payment services have registered to participate in a government-led reward-point program for holders of My Number social security and tax identification cards, the internal affairs ministry said Wednesday. (Japan Times)
Feb 20
Global businesses start to shun Japan over growing outbreak
Multinational companies are avoiding travel to and from Japan over fears the country could be the next hot spot in the coronavirus outbreak. (Nikkei)
Feb 20
Japanese firms urge staff to work remotely
The spread of the new coronavirus has prompted some Japanese companies to alter their work schedules, or even tell staff to stay home. (NHK)
Feb 19
Nissan shareholders approve new board
Nissan Motor held an extraordinary shareholders meeting on Tuesday, as it struggles to rebuild itself under new leadership. 666 people gathered in Yokohama. They approved a new board of directors led by current President and CEO Makoto Uchida. (NHK)
Feb 19
Fujitsu gets Japan's first preliminary local 5G license
Japan’s communications ministry on Tuesday gave major electronics maker Fujitsu Ltd. the country’s first preliminary license to build a local fifth-generation, or 5G, communications network. (Japan Times)
Feb 17
Japan Post's zombie privatization is warning to Shinzo Abe
Japan invented the zombie company: a once proud and innovative name that has lost its way and staggers from one crisis to another. But has Asia's second biggest economy now created the zombie privatization? (Nikkei)
Feb 14
Rakuten sells entire Pinterest stake as it offloads tech holdings
Japanese e-commerce conglomerate Rakuten on Thursday said it sold $1.4 billion worth of shares in its technology holdings, including its entire stake in U.S. social networking service Pinterest, underlying growing concerns about overvaluations in the sector. (Nikkei)
Feb 14
SoftBank's Masayoshi Son considers new type of fund for startup investing
SoftBank Group Corp. founder Masayoshi Son said he is considering a new type of fund for startup investing, showing his determination to keep cutting deals after missteps with WeWork and several other companies. (Japan Times)
Feb 13
Nissan files lawsuit against Ghosn, seeks $90 mil.
Nissan Motor has filed a lawsuit with a Japanese court against former chairman Carlos Ghosn, seeking 10 billion yen, or about 90 million dollars, in damages. Ghosn is now in Lebanon after skipping bail in Japan. (NHK)