Theme parks in Japan featuring Hello Kitty and other characters will close temporarily in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Sanrio announced an indoor theme park in suburban Tokyo called Sanrio Puroland and an outdoor theme park in the Kyushu region called Harmonyland will be closed from February 22 to March 12. Both facilities are operated by a Sanrio subsidiary and are popular among tourists who are fans of the famous characters.
The company says the decision was made in order to stop the spread of the virus and keep visitors and employees safe.
Sanrio says it plans to reopen on March 13 but that it will assess the situation and information from the government before making a decision.
A Japanese infection control expert removed YouTube videos Thursday in which he criticized the handling of the coronavirus outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama, saying the situation had improved.
With hay fever season ramping up and the flu still thriving, the spread of the novel coronavirus poses a challenge for medical institutions nationwide, which face the prospect of being flooded with patients who believe they have COVID-19. (Japan Times)
A wave of influenza has been significantly waning in Japan compared with last year, government data has shown, as many people have become wary of infection with a new pneumonia-causing coronavirus.
With the Japanese government announcing newly discovered cases of coronavirus infection within the country several times this month, the whole country is on edge regarding the disease. (soranews24.com)