A woman in her 60s in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, has tested positive for the new coronavirus after disembarking from the quarantined cruise ship docked near Tokyo.

Last Saturday, the woman on the Diamond Princess tested negative for the virus.

She got off the ship on Wednesday after the two-week quarantine period ended.

But Tochigi officials announced on Saturday that she has since been confirmed to be infected after undergoing another test.

This is the first time a passenger from the ship has tested positive in Japan after disembarking.

栃木県で、60代の女性の感染が確認されました。 この女性は「ダイヤモンド・プリンセス」の乗客で、19日に下船し自宅に戻っていたということです。栃木県によりますと、女性は夫婦でダイヤモンド・プリンセスに乗っていて、必要なPCR検査を受けて「陰性」だったため、19日に夫婦で船を下り、栃木県内の自宅に戻っていました。女性は21日の夜、38.7度の発熱があり、県内の医療機関を受診し、肺炎が確認されました。そして22日、PCR検査の結果が「陽性」と分かりました。発熱はあるものの、それ以外の症状はないということです。