A teacher in her 60s at a public junior high school east of Tokyo has been confirmed to be infected with the virus. She showed symptoms of nausea while teaching in Chiba prefecture .

The mayor of Chiba city says the school will be closed until next Wednesday. The teacher has no record of overseas travel in the past 2 weeks and is not known to have been in contact with an infected person.

Other cases have been reported in the prefectures of Tokyo, Kanagawa, Aichi, Ishikawa and Kumamoto.

They bring Japan's total infections to nearly 750, including those from the Diamond Princess.