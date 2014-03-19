Emperor Naruhito, on the occasion of his 60th birthday on Sunday, thanked the people for supporting him since he ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne last year and reiterated his determination to fulfill his symbolic role, while expressing sympathy for those affected by the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
He became emperor on May 1, a day after his father, former Emperor Akihito, stepped down as the first Japanese monarch to do so in about 200 years. With the historic transition, Feb. 23 was designated a national holiday in place of the Dec. 23 birthday of the former emperor.
"One of the most memorable moments in the last 10 months was being given heartfelt congratulations by many people," he said in thanking them at a press conference held in Tokyo on Friday ahead of his birthday.
"My path as the symbol of the state and the unity of its people has just begun," he said, adding, "I want to work harder toward fulfilling my responsibility as the symbol by training, always thinking about the people and standing by them."
He also said he keeps in mind the path his parents have walked.
The emperor was initially scheduled to greet the public at the Imperial Palace to celebrate the occasion, but the Imperial Household Agency canceled the event amid concerns over the coronavirus spreading in Japan.
Emperor Naruhito, on the occasion of his 60th birthday on Sunday, thanked the people for supporting him since he ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne last year and reiterated his determination to fulfill his symbolic role, while expressing sympathy for those affected by the outbreak of the new coronavirus. (Kyodo)
The novel coronavirus outbreak has forced as much as 56 Japanese companies to disclose that they will downgrade earnings forecasts or expect a significant slow down of sales, according to credit research specialist Tokyo Shoko Research. (Nikkei)
A Japanese infection control expert removed YouTube videos Thursday in which he criticized the handling of the coronavirus outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama, saying the situation had improved.
(Japan Today)
With hay fever season ramping up and the flu still thriving, the spread of the novel coronavirus poses a challenge for medical institutions nationwide, which face the prospect of being flooded with patients who believe they have COVID-19. (Japan Times)