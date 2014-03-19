Japan's emperor thanks public for support, pledges to serve symbolic role
Kyodo -- Feb 23
Emperor Naruhito, on the occasion of his 60th birthday on Sunday, thanked the people for supporting him since he ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne last year and reiterated his determination to fulfill his symbolic role, while expressing sympathy for those affected by the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

He became emperor on May 1, a day after his father, former Emperor Akihito, stepped down as the first Japanese monarch to do so in about 200 years. With the historic transition, Feb. 23 was designated a national holiday in place of the Dec. 23 birthday of the former emperor.

"One of the most memorable moments in the last 10 months was being given heartfelt congratulations by many people," he said in thanking them at a press conference held in Tokyo on Friday ahead of his birthday.

"My path as the symbol of the state and the unity of its people has just begun," he said, adding, "I want to work harder toward fulfilling my responsibility as the symbol by training, always thinking about the people and standing by them."

He also said he keeps in mind the path his parents have walked.

The emperor was initially scheduled to greet the public at the Imperial Palace to celebrate the occasion, but the Imperial Household Agency canceled the event amid concerns over the coronavirus spreading in Japan.

天皇陛下は23日、60歳の誕生日を迎え即位後初めてとなる会見で現在の心境などを語られました。 　（問）陛下は昨年5月、約200年ぶりの退位によって皇位を継承し、一連の即位儀式を終えられました。即位の感想とともに、天皇として約10カ月を振り返り、お気持ちをお聞かせください。また、平成時を踏襲した儀式のあり方についてのお考えをお聞かせください。
News sources: Kyodo, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Feb 23
Woman tests positive after leaving cruise ship
A woman in her 60s in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, has tested positive for the new coronavirus after disembarking from the quarantined cruise ship docked near Tokyo. (NHK)
Feb 23
23 passengers released without being tested
Japan's health ministry says it has to retest 23 passengers who were allowed to leave a new coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in Yokohama port, as the initial testing procedure was incomplete. (NHK)
Feb 23
Junior high school teacher infected
A teacher in her 60s at a public junior high school east of Tokyo has been confirmed to be infected with the virus. She showed symptoms of nausea while teaching in Chiba prefecture . (NHK)
Feb 23
Japan's emperor thanks public for support, pledges to serve symbolic role
Emperor Naruhito, on the occasion of his 60th birthday on Sunday, thanked the people for supporting him since he ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne last year and reiterated his determination to fulfill his symbolic role, while expressing sympathy for those affected by the outbreak of the new coronavirus. (Kyodo)
Feb 23
From trains to baths, Japan's companies slash earnings outlook
The novel coronavirus outbreak has forced as much as 56 Japanese companies to disclose that they will downgrade earnings forecasts or expect a significant slow down of sales, according to credit research specialist Tokyo Shoko Research. (Nikkei)
Feb 22
Coronavirus: 3 children among new cases
Nine new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in Japan on Friday. (NHK)
Feb 22
Theme parks shut to prevent spread of coronavirus
Theme parks in Japan featuring Hello Kitty and other characters will close temporarily in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (NHK)
Feb 21
Coronavirus: 2 cruise passengers die
Two passengers who were aboard the quarantined cruise ship docked near Tokyo have died. They had been hospitalized after showing symptoms and tested positive for the new coronavirus last week. (NHK)
Feb 21
Professor denies he was pressured to remove videos on virus-hit ship
A Japanese infection control expert removed YouTube videos Thursday in which he criticized the handling of the coronavirus outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama, saying the situation had improved. (Japan Today)
Feb 21
A cold, hay fever or COVID-19? Japan's health guidelines raise questions
With hay fever season ramping up and the flu still thriving, the spread of the novel coronavirus poses a challenge for medical institutions nationwide, which face the prospect of being flooded with patients who believe they have COVID-19. (Japan Times)