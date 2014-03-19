Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a woman after snatching her bag in Shibuya Ward last year, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 21).

In December, Kota Mizonokuchi allegedly grabbed a wallet from the tote bag of the woman as she played a claw crane machine, in which a player attempts to grab a prize with a mechanical arm.

After Mizonokuchi fled the game center, located near JR Shibuya Station, the woman gave chase. During the pursuit, he assaulted her, causing unspecified injuries that required three weeks to heal, police said.

“I wanted money,” was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Police are now investigating whether Mizonokuchi carried out other similar crimes to cover living expenses.