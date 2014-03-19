Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a woman after snatching her bag in Shibuya Ward last year, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 21).
In December, Kota Mizonokuchi allegedly grabbed a wallet from the tote bag of the woman as she played a claw crane machine, in which a player attempts to grab a prize with a mechanical arm.
After Mizonokuchi fled the game center, located near JR Shibuya Station, the woman gave chase. During the pursuit, he assaulted her, causing unspecified injuries that required three weeks to heal, police said.
“I wanted money,” was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.
Police are now investigating whether Mizonokuchi carried out other similar crimes to cover living expenses.
Emperor Naruhito, on the occasion of his 60th birthday on Sunday, thanked the people for supporting him since he ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne last year and reiterated his determination to fulfill his symbolic role, while expressing sympathy for those affected by the outbreak of the new coronavirus. (Kyodo)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 52-year-old man who is suspected of swindling more than 100 restaurants by making false claims about cleanliness, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Feb. 19). (tokyoreporter.com)
With the Japanese government announcing newly discovered cases of coronavirus infection within the country several times this month, the whole country is on edge regarding the disease. (soranews24.com)
Nine people were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of illegally collecting money for a food product sales business run by a Tokyo-based mail-order service company that filed for bankruptcy in 2018, police said. (Japan Times)