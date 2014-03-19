Emperor Naruhito, who turned 60 on Sunday, attended a series of celebratory events at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo the same day, together with his wife, Empress Masako.
Events to greet well-wishers from the general public on his first birthday after he ascended the throne in May last year were canceled in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
In the morning, the emperor received congratulations from his brother, Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and other imperial family members, as well as from the heads the government, the Supreme Court and the leaders of the two houses of the Diet.
In the afternoon, a special luncheon was held at the Homeiden hall, with about 450 people in attendance.
Later, a tea party was held at which ambassadors and their wives from several different nations attended.
The U.S. State Department on Saturday called for “increased caution” when traveling to Japan, escalating the alert to level 2 on the four-level advisory scale amid reports that a new coronavirus originating in China is spreading in Japanese communities via unknown infection routes. (Japan Times)
Emperor Naruhito, on the occasion of his 60th birthday on Sunday, thanked the people for supporting him since he ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne last year and reiterated his determination to fulfill his symbolic role, while expressing sympathy for those affected by the outbreak of the new coronavirus. (Kyodo)
The novel coronavirus outbreak has forced as much as 56 Japanese companies to disclose that they will downgrade earnings forecasts or expect a significant slow down of sales, according to credit research specialist Tokyo Shoko Research. (Nikkei)