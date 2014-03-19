Emperor Naruhito, who turned 60 on Sunday, attended a series of celebratory events at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo the same day, together with his wife, Empress Masako.

Events to greet well-wishers from the general public on his first birthday after he ascended the throne in May last year were canceled in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

In the morning, the emperor received congratulations from his brother, Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and other imperial family members, as well as from the heads the government, the Supreme Court and the leaders of the two houses of the Diet.

In the afternoon, a special luncheon was held at the Homeiden hall, with about 450 people in attendance.

Later, a tea party was held at which ambassadors and their wives from several different nations attended.