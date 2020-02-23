Japan's health ministry says a third passenger from the quarantined Diamond Princess has died. The cause of death was pneumonia.

The ministry did not disclose whether the man in his 80s had been infected with the new coronavirus.

He was treated at a hospital after leaving the cruise ship that has been experiencing an onboard outbreak of the virus.

A total of 634 passengers and crewmembers have tested positive for the virus.

Two other passengers, a man and a woman in their 80s, died last Thursday.