Third Diamond Princess passenger dies
NHK -- Feb 24
Japan's health ministry says a third passenger from the quarantined Diamond Princess has died. The cause of death was pneumonia.

The ministry did not disclose whether the man in his 80s had been infected with the new coronavirus.

He was treated at a hospital after leaving the cruise ship that has been experiencing an onboard outbreak of the virus.

A total of 634 passengers and crewmembers have tested positive for the virus.

Two other passengers, a man and a woman in their 80s, died last Thursday.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Feb 24
U.S. raises travel alert to Japan as new coronavirus spreads via unknown infection routes
The U.S. State Department on Saturday called for “increased caution” when traveling to Japan, escalating the alert to level 2 on the four-level advisory scale amid reports that a new coronavirus originating in China is spreading in Japanese communities via unknown infection routes. (Japan Times)
Feb 24
Third Diamond Princess passenger dies
Japan's health ministry says a third passenger from the quarantined Diamond Princess has died. The cause of death was pneumonia. (NHK)
Feb 24
Emperor Naruhito attends events at Imperial Palace to mark 60th birthday
Emperor Naruhito, who turned 60 on Sunday, attended a series of celebratory events at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo the same day, together with his wife, Empress Masako. (Japan Times)
Feb 23
23 passengers released without being tested
Japan's health ministry says it has to retest 23 passengers who were allowed to leave a new coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in Yokohama port, as the initial testing procedure was incomplete. (NHK)
Feb 23
Junior high school teacher infected
A teacher in her 60s at a public junior high school east of Tokyo has been confirmed to be infected with the virus. She showed symptoms of nausea while teaching in Chiba prefecture . (NHK)
Feb 23
Japan's emperor thanks public for support, pledges to serve symbolic role
Emperor Naruhito, on the occasion of his 60th birthday on Sunday, thanked the people for supporting him since he ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne last year and reiterated his determination to fulfill his symbolic role, while expressing sympathy for those affected by the outbreak of the new coronavirus. (Kyodo)
Feb 23
From trains to baths, Japan's companies slash earnings outlook
The novel coronavirus outbreak has forced as much as 56 Japanese companies to disclose that they will downgrade earnings forecasts or expect a significant slow down of sales, according to credit research specialist Tokyo Shoko Research. (Nikkei)
Feb 22
Coronavirus: 3 children among new cases
Nine new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in Japan on Friday. (NHK)
Feb 22
Theme parks shut to prevent spread of coronavirus
Theme parks in Japan featuring Hello Kitty and other characters will close temporarily in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (NHK)
Feb 21
Coronavirus: 2 cruise passengers die
Two passengers who were aboard the quarantined cruise ship docked near Tokyo have died. They had been hospitalized after showing symptoms and tested positive for the new coronavirus last week. (NHK)