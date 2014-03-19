U.S. raises travel alert to Japan as new coronavirus spreads via unknown infection routes
Japan Times -- Feb 24
The U.S. State Department on Saturday called for “increased caution” when traveling to Japan, escalating the alert to level 2 on the four-level advisory scale amid reports that a new coronavirus originating in China is spreading in Japanese communities via unknown infection routes.

The previous advisory at level 1 called on citizens to exercise “normal precautions” in Japan. As for China, the travel advisory has been raised to the highest level of 4, which urges citizens not to travel to the country.

According to the State Department, many infection cases of the pneumonia-causing virus have been associated with travel to or from mainland China, or being in close contact with such travelers.

But “sustained community spread” has been reported in Japan, which means that people in the country have been infected with the virus, though “how or where they became infected is not known, and the spread is ongoing.”

Older adults and those with chronic medical conditions may be at higher risk for severe disease, the department said, advising such people to consult with a healthcare provider before traveling to Japan or consider postponing the trip if it is unnecessary.

アメリカ国務省は日本への渡航警戒レベルを1段階引き上げました。「日本国内で経路不明の感染が広がっている」として、これまでは4段階で一番下の「通常の注意」でしたが、下から2番目の「注意を強化」にレベルを引き上げました。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
Feb 24
Feb 24
Third Diamond Princess passenger dies
Japan's health ministry says a third passenger from the quarantined Diamond Princess has died. The cause of death was pneumonia. (NHK)
Feb 24
Emperor Naruhito attends events at Imperial Palace to mark 60th birthday
Emperor Naruhito, who turned 60 on Sunday, attended a series of celebratory events at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo the same day, together with his wife, Empress Masako. (Japan Times)
Feb 23
23 passengers released without being tested
Japan's health ministry says it has to retest 23 passengers who were allowed to leave a new coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in Yokohama port, as the initial testing procedure was incomplete. (NHK)
Feb 23
Junior high school teacher infected
A teacher in her 60s at a public junior high school east of Tokyo has been confirmed to be infected with the virus. She showed symptoms of nausea while teaching in Chiba prefecture . (NHK)
Feb 23
Japan's emperor thanks public for support, pledges to serve symbolic role
Emperor Naruhito, on the occasion of his 60th birthday on Sunday, thanked the people for supporting him since he ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne last year and reiterated his determination to fulfill his symbolic role, while expressing sympathy for those affected by the outbreak of the new coronavirus. (Kyodo)
Feb 23
From trains to baths, Japan's companies slash earnings outlook
The novel coronavirus outbreak has forced as much as 56 Japanese companies to disclose that they will downgrade earnings forecasts or expect a significant slow down of sales, according to credit research specialist Tokyo Shoko Research. (Nikkei)
Feb 22
Coronavirus: 3 children among new cases
Nine new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in Japan on Friday. (NHK)
Feb 22
Theme parks shut to prevent spread of coronavirus
Theme parks in Japan featuring Hello Kitty and other characters will close temporarily in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (NHK)
Feb 21
Coronavirus: 2 cruise passengers die
Two passengers who were aboard the quarantined cruise ship docked near Tokyo have died. They had been hospitalized after showing symptoms and tested positive for the new coronavirus last week. (NHK)