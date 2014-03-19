The U.S. State Department on Saturday called for “increased caution” when traveling to Japan, escalating the alert to level 2 on the four-level advisory scale amid reports that a new coronavirus originating in China is spreading in Japanese communities via unknown infection routes.

The previous advisory at level 1 called on citizens to exercise “normal precautions” in Japan. As for China, the travel advisory has been raised to the highest level of 4, which urges citizens not to travel to the country.

According to the State Department, many infection cases of the pneumonia-causing virus have been associated with travel to or from mainland China, or being in close contact with such travelers.

But “sustained community spread” has been reported in Japan, which means that people in the country have been infected with the virus, though “how or where they became infected is not known, and the spread is ongoing.”

Older adults and those with chronic medical conditions may be at higher risk for severe disease, the department said, advising such people to consult with a healthcare provider before traveling to Japan or consider postponing the trip if it is unnecessary.

アメリカ国務省は日本への渡航警戒レベルを1段階引き上げました。「日本国内で経路不明の感染が広がっている」として、これまでは4段階で一番下の「通常の注意」でしたが、下から2番目の「注意を強化」にレベルを引き上げました。