Tokyo's Ghibli Museum to close through March 17 due to coronavirus
Kyodo -- Feb 24
The world-famous Ghibli Museum in Tokyo, featuring the works of Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki, will be closed from Tuesday through March 17 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The museum in Mitaka said Saturday that the decision was made after consultation with the city and that it will offer refunds for tickets already purchased for February and March visits.

The announcement referred to the Tokyo metropolitan government's policy to cancel or put off upcoming major events, with the next three weeks considered an important period to contain the outbreak.

News source: Kyodo
