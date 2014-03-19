12 new coronavirus cases reported in Japan
Japan Times -- Feb 25
Twelve new cases of coronavirus infection were reported around Japan on Monday, bringing the total number of domestic infections, excluding people who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, to 159.

Among the new cases, three were reported in Tokyo, four in Hokkaido, two in Ishikawa Prefecture and one in Kanagawa Prefecture, local authorities said.

The remaining two were health workers who were on duty aboard the Diamond Princess while it was quarantined in Yokohama, the health ministry said.

East Japan Railway Co. revealed Monday that a man in his 50s who tested positive and was reported to health authorities Saturday is an employee of one of its group companies at JR Sagamihara Station in Kanagawa Prefecture.

JR East said the man was mainly working in an office and did not have direct contact with passengers as a part of his job.

The Sagamihara Municipal Government reported the man’s infection Saturday, as well as those of three family members. JR East said it didn’t reveal the man’s identity that day and left the matter to the city government.

News source: Japan Times
