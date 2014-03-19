For the first time in over 38 years, the Japan Sumo Association’s rankings, published Monday, have only one wrestler at the sport’s second-highest rank of ozeki. But if sekiwake Asanoyama has his way, that situation will soon be remedied.
After going 11-4 in November and 10-5 in January, 12 wins at the March 8-22 Spring Grand Sumo Tournament at Edion Arena Osaka should be enough to earn him a bump up to ozeki. Asanoyama, who turns 26 on Sunday, leads the sekiwake pair from the more prestigious east side of the rankings table.
“There is another spot available for ozeki. I want to make the most of this opportunity,” Asanoyama told a press conference on Monday. “I’m aiming for not just 12 wins but more.”
In January, both yokozuna were forced out due to injury, opening the door once more for less-heralded wrestlers to shine and for the tournament’s lowest-ranked rikishi, west No. 17 maegashira Tokushoryu, to win.
Although yokozuna Hakuho has not been at peak strength since breaking the little finger on his right hand last year, he has been training. Named to lead the rankings table from the east side, the Mongolian-born master will turn 35 on March 11. He is going for his first championship since November, which would extend his record career haul to 44.
Kakuryu sits opposite in the west yokozuna slot. The Mongolian, however, was troubled by a bad left ankle in January and has not completed a grand tournament since he went 14-1 to win in Nagoya last July.
As Japan ramps up its response to the coronavirus outbreak, one of the largest sporting events in the nation will be curtailed, with participation in the Tokyo Marathon limited to elite runners and wheelchair competitors, organizers said Monday.
