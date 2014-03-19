Coronavirus latest: Toyota reopens all China plants
Nikkei -- Feb 25
Toyota Motor restarted its fourth and final Chinese assembly plant following a nearly monthlong shutdown sparked by the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

China's National Health Commission raised the total number of cases in the mainland to 77,150 as of the end of Sunday, an increase of 409 from the previous day. The official mainland death toll is 2,592.

South Korea reported 231 new cases on Monday, bringing the nation's total to 833.

News source: Nikkei
MORE NEWS
Feb 25
Third Point leads criticism of Japan’s foreign investment law
Continued uncertainty surrounding details of a new law on foreign investment is likely to dent appetite toward Japan, experts warned. (Nikkei)
Feb 25
Coronavirus latest: Toyota reopens all China plants
Toyota Motor restarted its fourth and final Chinese assembly plant following a nearly monthlong shutdown sparked by the deadly coronavirus outbreak. (Nikkei)
Feb 23
From trains to baths, Japan's companies slash earnings outlook
The novel coronavirus outbreak has forced as much as 56 Japanese companies to disclose that they will downgrade earnings forecasts or expect a significant slow down of sales, according to credit research specialist Tokyo Shoko Research. (Nikkei)
Feb 21
Japan tightens entry of foreign investors in 12 strategic sectors
Foreign investors purchasing a 1% or more stake in a Japanese company will be subject to prescreening if the target company is included in 12 specified sectors deemed critical to national security, such as arms, aircraft and space-related industries, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)
Feb 21
23 cashless payment providers join Japan's My Number point program
Twenty-three providers of cashless payment services have registered to participate in a government-led reward-point program for holders of My Number social security and tax identification cards, the internal affairs ministry said Wednesday. (Japan Times)
Feb 20
Global businesses start to shun Japan over growing outbreak
Multinational companies are avoiding travel to and from Japan over fears the country could be the next hot spot in the coronavirus outbreak. (Nikkei)
Feb 20
Japanese firms urge staff to work remotely
The spread of the new coronavirus has prompted some Japanese companies to alter their work schedules, or even tell staff to stay home. (NHK)
Feb 19
Nissan shareholders approve new board
Nissan Motor held an extraordinary shareholders meeting on Tuesday, as it struggles to rebuild itself under new leadership. 666 people gathered in Yokohama. They approved a new board of directors led by current President and CEO Makoto Uchida. (NHK)
Feb 19
Fujitsu gets Japan's first preliminary local 5G license
Japan’s communications ministry on Tuesday gave major electronics maker Fujitsu Ltd. the country’s first preliminary license to build a local fifth-generation, or 5G, communications network. (Japan Times)
Feb 17
Japan Post's zombie privatization is warning to Shinzo Abe
Japan invented the zombie company: a once proud and innovative name that has lost its way and staggers from one crisis to another. But has Asia's second biggest economy now created the zombie privatization? (Nikkei)