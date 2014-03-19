Toyota Motor restarted its fourth and final Chinese assembly plant following a nearly monthlong shutdown sparked by the deadly coronavirus outbreak.
China's National Health Commission raised the total number of cases in the mainland to 77,150 as of the end of Sunday, an increase of 409 from the previous day. The official mainland death toll is 2,592.
South Korea reported 231 new cases on Monday, bringing the nation's total to 833.
The novel coronavirus outbreak has forced as much as 56 Japanese companies to disclose that they will downgrade earnings forecasts or expect a significant slow down of sales, according to credit research specialist Tokyo Shoko Research. (Nikkei)
Foreign investors purchasing a 1% or more stake in a Japanese company will be subject to prescreening if the target company is included in 12 specified sectors deemed critical to national security, such as arms, aircraft and space-related industries, Nikkei has learned.
(Nikkei)
Twenty-three providers of cashless payment services have registered to participate in a government-led reward-point program for holders of My Number social security and tax identification cards, the internal affairs ministry said Wednesday. (Japan Times)
Nissan Motor held an extraordinary shareholders meeting on Tuesday, as it struggles to rebuild itself under new leadership. 666 people gathered in Yokohama. They approved a new board of directors led by current President and CEO Makoto Uchida.
(NHK)
Japan’s communications ministry on Tuesday gave major electronics maker Fujitsu Ltd. the country’s first preliminary license to build a local fifth-generation, or 5G, communications network. (Japan Times)
Japan invented the zombie company: a once proud and innovative name that has lost its way and staggers from one crisis to another. But has Asia's second biggest economy now created the zombie privatization? (Nikkei)