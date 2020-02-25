National and other public universities in Japan have begun staging their entrance exams, with precautions taken against the new coronavirus.

The education ministry says nearly 440,000 people have applied for the exams, down about 30,000 from last year.

The universities have asked applicants to wear masks during the tests, amid the rise in infections around Japan.

A student who arrived at the University of Tokyo on Tuesday morning said he used a taxi instead of riding a packed train. He said he's been trying to stay healthy by washing his hands and gargling.

Universities are taking different approaches for infected applicants who cannot take the exams.

Tokyo Institute of Technology is among a group of universities planning to hold substitute exams.

Hokkaido University and others are not planning extra tests. Instead, they will let their departments screen applicants based on the results of standardized exams held nationwide in January, and other reference materials.

The University of Tokyo plans to announce the results of its exams online, instead of showing them on large signboards on campus to avoid drawing crowds.

国公立大学の2次試験が25日から始まっています。新型コロナウイルスに感染した受験生に対して救済措置を設けるかなど、各大学で対応が分かれています。 受験生：「やっぱ感染とか怖いですし、見ての通りマスクもこんなのですし」「1年間しっかり頑張ってきたので、緊張するんですけど、頑張ってきたことを出せるように頑張ります」 東京・文京区の東京大学では受験生にマスク着用を促していて、会場には消毒液が準備されています。新型コロナウイルスへの感染者は試験を受けられず、救済措置もないということです。一方、感染したことで受験できなかった場合、センター試験の成績から判断するなどの特別措置を設けている大学もあり、それぞれの大学で対応が分かれています。全国で約44万人の志願者が25日からの2次試験に挑みます。