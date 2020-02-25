Entrance exams being held amid virus scare
NHK -- Feb 26
National and other public universities in Japan have begun staging their entrance exams, with precautions taken against the new coronavirus.

The education ministry says nearly 440,000 people have applied for the exams, down about 30,000 from last year.

The universities have asked applicants to wear masks during the tests, amid the rise in infections around Japan.

A student who arrived at the University of Tokyo on Tuesday morning said he used a taxi instead of riding a packed train. He said he's been trying to stay healthy by washing his hands and gargling.

Universities are taking different approaches for infected applicants who cannot take the exams.

Tokyo Institute of Technology is among a group of universities planning to hold substitute exams.

Hokkaido University and others are not planning extra tests. Instead, they will let their departments screen applicants based on the results of standardized exams held nationwide in January, and other reference materials.

The University of Tokyo plans to announce the results of its exams online, instead of showing them on large signboards on campus to avoid drawing crowds.

国公立大学の2次試験が25日から始まっています。新型コロナウイルスに感染した受験生に対して救済措置を設けるかなど、各大学で対応が分かれています。 　受験生：「やっぱ感染とか怖いですし、見ての通りマスクもこんなのですし」「1年間しっかり頑張ってきたので、緊張するんですけど、頑張ってきたことを出せるように頑張ります」 　東京・文京区の東京大学では受験生にマスク着用を促していて、会場には消毒液が準備されています。新型コロナウイルスへの感染者は試験を受けられず、救済措置もないということです。一方、感染したことで受験できなかった場合、センター試験の成績から判断するなどの特別措置を設けている大学もあり、それぞれの大学で対応が分かれています。全国で約44万人の志願者が25日からの2次試験に挑みます。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Feb 26
Entrance exams being held amid virus scare
National and other public universities in Japan have begun staging their entrance exams, with precautions taken against the new coronavirus. (NHK)
Feb 21
A cold, hay fever or COVID-19? Japan's health guidelines raise questions
With hay fever season ramping up and the flu still thriving, the spread of the novel coronavirus poses a challenge for medical institutions nationwide, which face the prospect of being flooded with patients who believe they have COVID-19. (Japan Times)
Feb 20
Multilingual coronavirus hotlines launch in Japan
Authorities in some prefectures where people are confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus are providing multilingual information services for foreigners visiting or living in Japan. (NHK)
Feb 19
Kanagawa: School girl apparently broadcasts own suicide on social media
Kanagawa Prefectural Police believe a high school girl committed suicide by leaping in front of a train on Tuesday morning, an incident that she possbily broadcast on social media, reports NHK (Feb. 18). (tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 13
Junior high school students filmed up skirts of female classmates, sold images
The Board of Education in Ikoma City, Nara Prefecture, says that several 8th grade junior high school boys are suspected of voyeuristically filming up the skirts of their female classmates. (Japan Today)
Feb 12
Japan intensifies crackdown on student visa overstayers
Japan's Immigration Services Agency is to tighten the screening process for issuing student visas, increasing tenfold the number of countries subject to stricter checks starting with foreign nationals applying from April. (Nikkei)
Feb 10
Over 50 percent of single Japanese women in their 20s struggle to make ends meet, survey says
Young women in Japan are experiencing serious financial trouble. (soranews24.com)
Feb 08
18-year-old high school student arrested for stabbing classmate
An 18-year-old female student has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed a fellow student with a knife at a high school in Iruma City, Saitama Prefecture,. (Japan Today)
Feb 06
Universities scramble to cope with coronavirus outbreak amid entrance exam season
Amid the growing spread of new coronavirus 2019-nCoV, universities and high schools approaching entrance exam season nationwide are setting out precautions for examinees, including allowing them to wear masks during the tests and reimbursing test fees if an infection prevents them from sitting their exams. (Japan Times)
Feb 01
Number of foreign workers in Japan totals record 1.66 million
The number of foreign workers in Japan totaled 1,658,804 as of October last year, up 13.6 percent from a year earlier and marking the highest level on record, government data showed Friday. (Japan Times)