National and other public universities in Japan have begun staging their entrance exams, with precautions taken against the new coronavirus.
The education ministry says nearly 440,000 people have applied for the exams, down about 30,000 from last year.
The universities have asked applicants to wear masks during the tests, amid the rise in infections around Japan.
A student who arrived at the University of Tokyo on Tuesday morning said he used a taxi instead of riding a packed train. He said he's been trying to stay healthy by washing his hands and gargling.
Universities are taking different approaches for infected applicants who cannot take the exams.
Tokyo Institute of Technology is among a group of universities planning to hold substitute exams.
Hokkaido University and others are not planning extra tests. Instead, they will let their departments screen applicants based on the results of standardized exams held nationwide in January, and other reference materials.
The University of Tokyo plans to announce the results of its exams online, instead of showing them on large signboards on campus to avoid drawing crowds.
