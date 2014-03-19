All Nippon Airways Co. said Tuesday it will suspend all remaining flights from Kansai airport in Osaka to China next month due to a drop in demand following a coronavirus outbreak in the neighboring country.
It will halt flights to Beijing and Shanghai for most of March and further reduce flights from Narita airport east of Tokyo to Shanghai.
The airline known as ANA said its seven round-trip flights from Kansai International Airport to Shanghai's Pudong International Airport will be halted from March 2 and its three weekly round-trip flights to Beijing Capital International Airport from March 3. The suspension for both routes is scheduled until March 28.
In total, the airline's flights connecting Japan and mainland China excluding Hong Kong will be reduced to 40 round trips a week from March 3, sharply down from over 150 before it the cutback.
Japan's government has decided on a basic policy for measures to protect against a domestic outbreak of the new coronavirus. It includes asking people with minor symptoms to recuperate at home, in order to secure adequate care at medical facilities for those who are seriously ill.
(NHK)
Japan's Supreme Court rejected Tuesday calls by three survivors of 1945 U.S. atomic bombings to be recognized as sufferers of radiation diseases, which would cut their medical payments, ruling they do not meet the conditions for those in need of treatment.
(Kyodo)
(Kyodo)
The Yomiuri Giants said Tuesday their two preseason games against Central League rival Yakult Swallows on the weekend will be played behind closed doors at Tokyo Dome amid the spread of a new coronavirus. (Kyodo)
Twelve new cases of coronavirus infection were reported around Japan on Monday, bringing the total number of domestic infections, excluding people who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, to 159.
(Japan Times)
The U.S. State Department on Saturday called for “increased caution” when traveling to Japan, escalating the alert to level 2 on the four-level advisory scale amid reports that a new coronavirus originating in China is spreading in Japanese communities via unknown infection routes. (Japan Times)