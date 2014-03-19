Chitetsu Watanabe, a 112-year-old who was recognized by Guinness World Records earlier this month as the world’s oldest living man, died Sunday at the nursing home where he resided, his family said.
Watanabe, who was born on March 5, 1907, died Sunday night at the facility in Joetsu, Niigata Prefecture. A funeral will be held Friday.
Eleven days earlier on Feb. 12, Watanabe had pumped his fist and cited laughter as the secret to his longevity as he was handed a certificate by a Guinness World Records official at his nursing home.
According to his eldest son’s wife, Yoko, 81, Watanabe fell ill soon after the recognition and became unable to eat. She said that when she told him to “hang in there” during a visit Sunday afternoon, he opened his eyes slightly and nodded.
Watanabe was recognized as the oldest living man after the previous holder of the title, Masazo Nonaka from Hokkaido, died on Jan. 20 last year at age 113.
Born to a family of farmers in Joetsu, Watanabe moved to Taiwan at the age of 20 and spent 18 years there. He returned to Japan after World War II and worked as a civil servant in his hometown until his retirement.
Japan's Supreme Court rejected Tuesday calls by three survivors of 1945 U.S. atomic bombings to be recognized as sufferers of radiation diseases, which would cut their medical payments, ruling they do not meet the conditions for those in need of treatment.
(Kyodo)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested another suspect — bringing the total to 20 — for participation in the alleged robbery of more than 80 million yen from two employees of a precious metals dealer in Minato Ward last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun. (tokyoreporter.com)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week arrested a 21-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of his father at their residence in Setagaya Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 22). (tokyoreporter.com)
Emperor Naruhito, on the occasion of his 60th birthday on Sunday, thanked the people for supporting him since he ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne last year and reiterated his determination to fulfill his symbolic role, while expressing sympathy for those affected by the outbreak of the new coronavirus. (Kyodo)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 52-year-old man who is suspected of swindling more than 100 restaurants by making false claims about cleanliness, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Feb. 19). (tokyoreporter.com)