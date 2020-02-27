Tokyo 2020 organizers preparing for safe Games
NHK -- Feb 27
The organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games has stressed it has not started discussions on whether to suspend or postpone the Games due to the ongoing new coronavirus outbreak.

Committee Director General Toshiro Muto told reporters in Tokyo on Wednesday that the basic policy is to prepare for a safe Olympic and Paralympic Games.

This remarks came on the same day that the Japanese government requested that large gatherings, including sports and cultural events, be canceled or scaled down for about two weeks.

Muto said the committee will decide whether to hold scheduled events after analyzing how necessary they are to the Games.

He added that the committee has compiled guidelines so that when events are held, participants will know what preventive measures to take, such as washing their hands.

Disinfectants will be provided and anyone displaying symptoms, including fever and coughing, will be asked to refrain from taking part.

The Olympic torch relay is scheduled to begin on March 26. The event is expected to draw a large number of spectators.

Muto said the committee will consider scaling back the event, and implementing measures to allow for the relay to take place while also preventing the spread of the virus.

He said a basic policy is now being discussed, and he hopes to unveil it before the end of next week.

Feb 27
Feb 27
Japan rebuts Olympic 'cancellation' talk despite coronavirus fears
Suggestions by a senior International Olympics Committee member that the Tokyo Games could be canceled if the coronavirus outbreak is not contained by May drew a swift reaction from Japanese officials, while sponsoring companies are anxiously awaiting the fate of the world's biggest sporting event. (Nikkei)
Feb 26
Yomiuri to play in empty stadium over weekend amid virus spread
The Yomiuri Giants said Tuesday their two preseason games against Central League rival Yakult Swallows on the weekend will be played behind closed doors at Tokyo Dome amid the spread of a new coronavirus. (Kyodo)
Feb 25
Sumo left with only one ozeki for first time in over 38 years
For the first time in over 38 years, the Japan Sumo Association’s rankings, published Monday, have only one wrestler at the sport’s second-highest rank of ozeki. But if sekiwake Asanoyama has his way, that situation will soon be remedied. (Japan Times)
Feb 22
Has there ever been a bigger season for Japan's Top League?
The 2020 Top League season got off to a strange start as it began in the winter instead of its usual start time in the autumn. (newsonjapan.com)
Feb 18
Tokyo Marathon canceled for 38,000 runners over COVID-19 fears
As Japan ramps up its response to the coronavirus outbreak, one of the largest sporting events in the nation will be curtailed, with participation in the Tokyo Marathon limited to elite runners and wheelchair competitors, organizers said Monday. (Japan Times)
Feb 13
Postcard lottery for Olympic, Paralympic tickets
Lottery sales of tickets for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are to begin at a center in Tokyo in late April for Japan residents who apply by postcard. (NHK)
