More and more Japanese companies are responding to the virus by having their staff work from home.

Cosmetics giant Shiseido says it has told about 8,000 or one third of employees at its group companies to work remotely from February 26 to March 6. The measure excludes front-line sales staff and factory workers.

Shiseido is also asking workers who need to attend the office to avoid public transport at peak times.

Major advertising agency Dentsu has told about 5,000 staff in Tokyo to work from home after it confirmed an employee had contracted the coronavirus.

The company has told four other staff who came into close contact with the employee to work remotely from Tuesday and undergo medical observation.

Dentsu also ordered all headquarters staff to work remotely for the time being, starting Wednesday.

The Japanese government has asked the leaders of labor unions and business groups to encourage working from home or commuting outside of rush hours, as ways to contain the virus.