Past special courts for leprosy patients ruled unconstitutional
Japan Times -- Feb 27
A court in Japan on Wednesday ruled for the first time that special trials for segregated leprosy patients set up outside of standard courtrooms in the past were unconstitutional.

The Kumamoto District Court made the judgment in handing down a ruling on a damages suit filed by former patients related to the execution of another patient with Hansen’s disease in the 1960s.

“The trial at the special court violated the personal rights (of the executed patient), was unreasonable discrimination based on the fact that he suffered from leprosy and violated Articles 13 and 14 of the Constitution,” the court said in its ruling.

But the court rejected a demand for damages.

The suit filed by six former patients centered on the 1952 murder of a village official in Kumamoto Prefecture, which was tried at a sanatorium in the prefecture as well as a neighboring prison for the disabled.

In the case, a leprosy patient was sentenced to death in a trial held at a special court for killing the official and was executed in 1962 after having sought a retrial three times.

The plaintiffs, who are not family members of the executed man, had sought ¥100,000 ($905) each in damages from the state, saying they became mentally distressed after prosecutors opposed a request for a retrial.

Article 13 of the supreme law stipulates that all people shall be respected as individuals and Article 14 says all people are equal under the law.

Presiding Judge Yuko Onodera also ruled the practice of special courts may have violated the open court principle stated in Articles 37 and 82 of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court in April 2016 apologized to former leprosy patients, saying it was against the law to have tried the patients outside standard courtrooms without properly examining the need to do so, but it fell short of admitting the practice’s unconstitutionality.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Feb 27
Coronavirus: Abe proposes cutback on major events
The Japanese government is stepping up its protective measures, with a proposed pause on large public gatherings. (NHK)
Feb 27
Japan rebuts Olympic 'cancellation' talk despite coronavirus fears
Suggestions by a senior International Olympics Committee member that the Tokyo Games could be canceled if the coronavirus outbreak is not contained by May drew a swift reaction from Japanese officials, while sponsoring companies are anxiously awaiting the fate of the world's biggest sporting event. (Nikkei)
Feb 27
Past special courts for leprosy patients ruled unconstitutional
A court in Japan on Wednesday ruled for the first time that special trials for segregated leprosy patients set up outside of standard courtrooms in the past were unconstitutional. (Japan Times)
Feb 26
Entrance exams being held amid virus scare
National and other public universities in Japan have begun staging their entrance exams, with precautions taken against the new coronavirus. (NHK)
Feb 26
Japan decides on basic policy against virus
Japan's government has decided on a basic policy for measures to protect against a domestic outbreak of the new coronavirus. It includes asking people with minor symptoms to recuperate at home, in order to secure adequate care at medical facilities for those who are seriously ill. (NHK)
Feb 26
Virus, typhoons and taxes propel Japan toward recession
Black swans and domestic miscalculations push Abenomics to the brink (Nikkei)
Feb 26
Japan top court rules 3 A-bomb survivors not radiation disease sufferers
Japan's Supreme Court rejected Tuesday calls by three survivors of 1945 U.S. atomic bombings to be recognized as sufferers of radiation diseases, which would cut their medical payments, ruling they do not meet the conditions for those in need of treatment. (Kyodo)
Feb 26
Japan to tighten export policy on coal-fired power plants
Japan will launch a review by the end of June aimed at tightening conditions for the export of coal-fired power plants, Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Tuesday. (Japan Today)
Feb 26
ANA to halt all flights from Osaka to China in March
All Nippon Airways Co. said Tuesday it will suspend all remaining flights from Kansai airport in Osaka to China next month due to a drop in demand following a coronavirus outbreak in the neighboring country. (Kyodo)
Feb 26
Yomiuri to play in empty stadium over weekend amid virus spread
The Yomiuri Giants said Tuesday their two preseason games against Central League rival Yakult Swallows on the weekend will be played behind closed doors at Tokyo Dome amid the spread of a new coronavirus. (Kyodo)