Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said the government is planning to ask all elementary, junior and senior high schools and special support schools in the country to shut down from Monday, until the start of the spring holidays, in a bid to reduce the risk of students catching the new coronavirus.
Abe unveiled the plan on Thursday at a meeting of the government's taskforce on the coronavirus outbreak.
Normally, schools in Japan typically begin spring breaks in late March. They will now be effectively asked to start their holidays early.
Abe noted that some local governments have already cancelled classes in their areas.
He said what Japan will do as a nation in the next week or week after next will be extremely important in its efforts to contain the outbreak.
Abe said the health and wellbeing of children is of utmost concern, and the government wants to eliminate major risks of infection that school environments could pose as places where a large number of students and their teachers regularly spend long hours together.
Abe added that if schools decide to hold graduation ceremonies or entrance examinations during March, every effort should be made to prevent infections.
He also asked for cooperation of employers to make sure that employees with school children can take days off to take care of the children who have no school. Abe said the government will be responsible for any inconvenience that employers may experience as a result.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said the government is planning to ask all elementary, junior and senior high schools and special support schools in the country to shut down from Monday, until the start of the spring holidays, in a bid to reduce the risk of students catching the new coronavirus.
(NHK)
With hay fever season ramping up and the flu still thriving, the spread of the novel coronavirus poses a challenge for medical institutions nationwide, which face the prospect of being flooded with patients who believe they have COVID-19. (Japan Times)
Kanagawa Prefectural Police believe a high school girl committed suicide by leaping in front of a train on Tuesday morning, an incident that she possbily broadcast on social media, reports NHK (Feb. 18). (tokyoreporter.com)
The Board of Education in Ikoma City, Nara Prefecture, says that several 8th grade junior high school boys are suspected of voyeuristically filming up the skirts of their female classmates.
(Japan Today)
Japan's Immigration Services Agency is to tighten the screening process for issuing student visas, increasing tenfold the number of countries subject to stricter checks starting with foreign nationals applying from April. (Nikkei)
Amid the growing spread of new coronavirus 2019-nCoV, universities and high schools approaching entrance exam season nationwide are setting out precautions for examinees, including allowing them to wear masks during the tests and reimbursing test fees if an infection prevents them from sitting their exams. (Japan Times)