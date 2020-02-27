Abe to ask all schools to close during March
NHK -- Feb 28
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said the government is planning to ask all elementary, junior and senior high schools and special support schools in the country to shut down from Monday, until the start of the spring holidays, in a bid to reduce the risk of students catching the new coronavirus.

Abe unveiled the plan on Thursday at a meeting of the government's taskforce on the coronavirus outbreak.

Normally, schools in Japan typically begin spring breaks in late March. They will now be effectively asked to start their holidays early.

Abe noted that some local governments have already cancelled classes in their areas.

He said what Japan will do as a nation in the next week or week after next will be extremely important in its efforts to contain the outbreak.

Abe said the health and wellbeing of children is of utmost concern, and the government wants to eliminate major risks of infection that school environments could pose as places where a large number of students and their teachers regularly spend long hours together.

Abe added that if schools decide to hold graduation ceremonies or entrance examinations during March, every effort should be made to prevent infections.

He also asked for cooperation of employers to make sure that employees with school children can take days off to take care of the children who have no school. Abe said the government will be responsible for any inconvenience that employers may experience as a result.

一度、退院した人が再び「陽性」反応を示すなど、まだまだ分からないことが多い新型コロナウイルス。 　ついに、南極を除くすべての大陸に拡大した新型コロナウイルス。韓国では新たな感染者が一日で505人と急激に増え、合わせて1766人に上りました。また、26日には在韓アメリカ軍基地で20代の兵士への感染も確認されています。こうした状況から、韓国軍は3月に予定されていたアメリカ軍との軍事演習を延期に。 　一方、アメリカではトランプ大統領が国内での感染封じ込めに臨みます。ペンス副大統領を新型コロナウイルス対策チームの責任者に任命。中国以外の感染国からの入国禁止や都市部での大規模な検査も示唆しました。さらに政府は防護服などの準備に約2700憶円の緊急予算を投じる考えです。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
