JRA: Horse races to have no spectators
NHK -- Feb 28
The Japan Racing Association said on Thursday that it will hold its horse races without spectators for the time being starting Saturday.

The association says the decision was made to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The horse races are the latest in a number of sporting events to be canceled or postponed as a result of the outbreak.

Feb 28
Abe to ask all schools to close during March
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said the government is planning to ask all elementary, junior and senior high schools and special support schools in the country to shut down from Monday, until the start of the spring holidays, in a bid to reduce the risk of students catching the new coronavirus. (NHK)
Feb 28
Coronavirus: 15 new cases reported in Hokkaido
A man in his 80s who was infected with the new coronavirus died on Thursday in Japan's northern prefecture of Hokkaido. Fifteen new cases of infection were reported there on the day. (NHK)
Feb 28
Feb 28
Riken, Kanagawa Pref. create test to detect coronavirus in 30 min.
Kanagawa Prefecture and government-backed research institute Riken said Thursday they have developed a testing method that can detect the new coronavirus in 30 minutes, far shorter than the six hours required with current tests. (Kyodo)
Feb 28
Oldest ryokan at Japanese onsen resort goes bankrupt due to coronavirus
COVID-19 claims its first major business casualty in Japan. (soranews24.com)
Feb 27
Coronavirus: Abe proposes cutback on major events
The Japanese government is stepping up its protective measures, with a proposed pause on large public gatherings. (NHK)
Feb 27
Japan rebuts Olympic 'cancellation' talk despite coronavirus fears
Suggestions by a senior International Olympics Committee member that the Tokyo Games could be canceled if the coronavirus outbreak is not contained by May drew a swift reaction from Japanese officials, while sponsoring companies are anxiously awaiting the fate of the world's biggest sporting event. (Nikkei)
Feb 27
Past special courts for leprosy patients ruled unconstitutional
A court in Japan on Wednesday ruled for the first time that special trials for segregated leprosy patients set up outside of standard courtrooms in the past were unconstitutional. (Japan Times)
Feb 26
Entrance exams being held amid virus scare
National and other public universities in Japan have begun staging their entrance exams, with precautions taken against the new coronavirus. (NHK)
Feb 26
Japan decides on basic policy against virus
Japan's government has decided on a basic policy for measures to protect against a domestic outbreak of the new coronavirus. It includes asking people with minor symptoms to recuperate at home, in order to secure adequate care at medical facilities for those who are seriously ill. (NHK)