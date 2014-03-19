Kanagawa Prefecture and government-backed research institute Riken said Thursday they have developed a testing method that can detect the new coronavirus in 30 minutes, far shorter than the six hours required with current tests.
The Kanagawa Prefectural Institute of Public Health and Riken created the new diagnostic test in their joint research using samples from a passenger infected with the virus who had been aboard the Diamond Princess, a quarantined cruise ship near Tokyo.
"We would like (the test) to become available for public use as soon as possible," Kanagawa Gov. Yuji Kuroiwa said at a press conference.
The prefecture will conduct tests for the pneumonia-causing virus with the new method on a trial basis.
Under the polymerase chain reaction test, widely used to detect the virus at present, it takes a few hours to mix reagents and samples.
But the new method can complete the phase in 10 to 30 minutes as it does not require the process of raising and lowering the temperature of the mixed samples needed in the polymerase chain reaction test.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said the government is planning to ask all elementary, junior and senior high schools and special support schools in the country to shut down from Monday, until the start of the spring holidays, in a bid to reduce the risk of students catching the new coronavirus.
(NHK)
(NHK)