Air passengers asked not to carry sanitizers
NHK -- Feb 29
Japan's airline companies are warning passengers not to carry sanitizing products containing substances prohibited by law, as the number of cases in the country of passengers taking such goods onto planes is increasing.

Japan's civil aviation law prohibits taking objects containing substances such as chlorine dioxide and sodium chlorite onto passenger planes as they could cause burns and corrode metals.

But NHK has learned there were 85 cases in February alone of people carrying antiseptic products named "Cleverin". No cases were reported last month.

The transport ministry says passengers with concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus are bringing such sanitizers in their pockets without knowing about the ban.

On February 12, at Naha Airport in Okinawa Prefecture, a crew member noticed a passenger carrying a stick-type "Cleverin" on the way to the runway. The plane had to return back to the parking apron, causing a 20 to 30 minute delay to two flights.

News source: NHK
