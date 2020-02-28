Japan's airline companies are warning passengers not to carry sanitizing products containing substances prohibited by law, as the number of cases in the country of passengers taking such goods onto planes is increasing.
Japan's civil aviation law prohibits taking objects containing substances such as chlorine dioxide and sodium chlorite onto passenger planes as they could cause burns and corrode metals.
But NHK has learned there were 85 cases in February alone of people carrying antiseptic products named "Cleverin". No cases were reported last month.
The transport ministry says passengers with concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus are bringing such sanitizers in their pockets without knowing about the ban.
On February 12, at Naha Airport in Okinawa Prefecture, a crew member noticed a passenger carrying a stick-type "Cleverin" on the way to the runway. The plane had to return back to the parking apron, causing a 20 to 30 minute delay to two flights.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged on Friday to take policy steps as needed to prevent the coronavirus outbreak from dealing a severe blow to the country's fragile economic recovery.
(Japan Today)
(NHK)
Airlines are turning to some of the world’s hardest-hitting disinfectants, capable of stopping everything from sexually transmitted diseases to the MRSA superbug, in the fight against the coronavirus. (Japan Times)
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said the government is planning to ask all elementary, junior and senior high schools and special support schools in the country to shut down from Monday, until the start of the spring holidays, in a bid to reduce the risk of students catching the new coronavirus.
(NHK)
Kanagawa Prefecture and government-backed research institute Riken said Thursday they have developed a testing method that can detect the new coronavirus in 30 minutes, far shorter than the six hours required with current tests. (Kyodo)