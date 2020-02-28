The coronavirus outbreak in Japan has led the operator of Tokyo Disney Resort to close the theme park from Saturday. Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will remain shut until March 15.

In an announcement on Friday, Oriental Land explained the decision was made to prevent the spread of infection.

It cited the Japanese government's call for businesses to cancel or postpone events that draw a crowd for the next couple of weeks.

The company said its plan to reopen the parks on March 16 could depend on developments in the interim.