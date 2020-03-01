Final group disembarks from Diamond Princess
The final group of people on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined at Yokohama Port, near Tokyo, disembarked on Sunday.

Crew members who had tested negative for the new coronavirus began disembarking on Thursday.

About 130 crewmembers, including Indonesians, left the ship on Sunday.

They will quarantined for two weeks at a government facility in Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo. They will then be allowed to leave Japan once they test negative for the virus again.

About 700 of the ship's approximately 3,700 passengers and crew have tested positive for the virus, and were transferred to hospitals in Japan.

Health minister Katsunobu Kato said the ship will be disinfected and undergo maintenance at a dockyard.

He said all officials from his ministry who were on board the ship have tested negative for the virus. Still, he said they will work from home for two weeks.

Kato expressed gratitude to medical workers, Self-Defense Forces personnel and municipalities that have accepted patients. He also thanked the captain of the ship and other crew members.

加藤厚生労働大臣は集団感染が発生したクルーズ船「ダイヤモンド・プリンセス」の乗客乗員、全員が下船したことを明らかにしました。 　加藤厚労大臣：「本日、最後まで残っていたすべての乗員の下船が完了しました」 　厚生労働省によりますと、1日に下船したのは船内管理などのために残っていた船長ら131人です。また、加藤大臣はこれまでの国内での感染者の8割が他の人には感染させていないというデータを新たに示しました。そのうえで、感染の拡大防止には集団感染を防ぐことが重要だとして、換気が悪く人が密集する場所を避けるよう改めて呼び掛けました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
