A man who on Friday was found to be infected by the new coronavirus previously visited a sports club in the city of Shizuoka in central Japan.

The local public health center says the man, who was a passenger on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship, is in his 60s and lives in the city.

He reportedly used the bathroom and the changing room of the sports club on February 20 and 22.

The center is monitoring the health of other people who were using the facilities at the time, and are calling on them to stay at home for 14 days.

The club closed on Sunday and says it will discuss with city officials whether to reopen on Monday or later.