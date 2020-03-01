The coronavirus outbreak is now affecting one of Japan's favorite sports, sumo. Officials from the Japan Sumo Association say the spring tournament in Osaka will be held without any spectators. The event is scheduled to start on March 8.
(NHK)
The number of cases of harassment and bullying targeting local communities affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus and people involved in dealing with the situation has been on the rise in Japan. (Japan Times)
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged on Friday to take policy steps as needed to prevent the coronavirus outbreak from dealing a severe blow to the country's fragile economic recovery.
(Japan Today)
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said the government is planning to ask all elementary, junior and senior high schools and special support schools in the country to shut down from Monday, until the start of the spring holidays, in a bid to reduce the risk of students catching the new coronavirus.
(NHK)