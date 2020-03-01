The coronavirus outbreak is now affecting one of Japan's favorite sports, sumo. Officials from the Japan Sumo Association say the spring tournament in Osaka will be held without any spectators. The event is scheduled to start on March 8.
Japan Sumo Association Chairman, Hakkaku, said at a news conference on Sunday, "Based on the government's request, and considering that all of society is fighting the spread of the new coronavirus infection, we have made this decision."
This comes as the government is calling for major sports and cultural events to be canceled, postponed or scaled down. It will be the first time a sumo tournament is held without spectators.
The association chairman added that if any of wrestlers are found to be infected, the tournament will be canceled, even if it has already started.
One of sumo fans said, "I think sumo wrestlers will feel lonely without spectators. But I think the fans will cheer in front of their TVs."
Pre-ordered tickets for the event have been sold out.
The association says it will consider ways to refund the money.
(NHK)
The number of cases of harassment and bullying targeting local communities affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus and people involved in dealing with the situation has been on the rise in Japan. (Japan Times)
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged on Friday to take policy steps as needed to prevent the coronavirus outbreak from dealing a severe blow to the country's fragile economic recovery.
(Japan Today)
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said the government is planning to ask all elementary, junior and senior high schools and special support schools in the country to shut down from Monday, until the start of the spring holidays, in a bid to reduce the risk of students catching the new coronavirus.
(NHK)