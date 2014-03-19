The number of cases of harassment and bullying targeting local communities affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus and people involved in dealing with the situation has been on the rise in Japan.
The municipal government of Yuasa, Wakayama Prefecture, has been receiving a flurry of inquiries related to its return gifts given to people making donations to the town under the country’s furusato nōzei hometown tax donation program.
Such inquiries started to increase after suspicion of in-hospital infection with the virus at a medical institution in the town arose.
Some people who made donations under the program declined to accept a return gift of locally produced fruits out of concern about infection.
The Japanese Association for Disaster Medicine claimed in a statement issued on Feb. 22 that some medical workers who dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship suffered mistreatment, such as being called a “germ” or being asked not to take their children to nursery schools. “These are human rights issues, so we strongly protest,” it said.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said the government is planning to ask all elementary, junior and senior high schools and special support schools in the country to shut down from Monday, until the start of the spring holidays, in a bid to reduce the risk of students catching the new coronavirus.
(NHK)
With hay fever season ramping up and the flu still thriving, the spread of the novel coronavirus poses a challenge for medical institutions nationwide, which face the prospect of being flooded with patients who believe they have COVID-19. (Japan Times)
Kanagawa Prefectural Police believe a high school girl committed suicide by leaping in front of a train on Tuesday morning, an incident that she possbily broadcast on social media, reports NHK (Feb. 18). (tokyoreporter.com)
The Board of Education in Ikoma City, Nara Prefecture, says that several 8th grade junior high school boys are suspected of voyeuristically filming up the skirts of their female classmates.
(Japan Today)
Japan's Immigration Services Agency is to tighten the screening process for issuing student visas, increasing tenfold the number of countries subject to stricter checks starting with foreign nationals applying from April. (Nikkei)