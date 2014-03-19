Japan sees rise in harassment and bullying cases linked to coronavirus outbreak
Japan Times -- Mar 02
The number of cases of harassment and bullying targeting local communities affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus and people involved in dealing with the situation has been on the rise in Japan.

The municipal government of Yuasa, Wakayama Prefecture, has been receiving a flurry of inquiries related to its return gifts given to people making donations to the town under the country’s furusato nōzei hometown tax donation program.

Such inquiries started to increase after suspicion of in-hospital infection with the virus at a medical institution in the town arose.

Some people who made donations under the program declined to accept a return gift of locally produced fruits out of concern about infection.

The Japanese Association for Disaster Medicine claimed in a statement issued on Feb. 22 that some medical workers who dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship suffered mistreatment, such as being called a “germ” or being asked not to take their children to nursery schools. “These are human rights issues, so we strongly protest,” it said.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Mar 02
Japan sees rise in harassment and bullying cases linked to coronavirus outbreak
The number of cases of harassment and bullying targeting local communities affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus and people involved in dealing with the situation has been on the rise in Japan. (Japan Times)
Feb 28
Abe to ask all schools to close during March
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said the government is planning to ask all elementary, junior and senior high schools and special support schools in the country to shut down from Monday, until the start of the spring holidays, in a bid to reduce the risk of students catching the new coronavirus. (NHK)
Feb 26
Entrance exams being held amid virus scare
National and other public universities in Japan have begun staging their entrance exams, with precautions taken against the new coronavirus. (NHK)
Feb 21
A cold, hay fever or COVID-19? Japan's health guidelines raise questions
With hay fever season ramping up and the flu still thriving, the spread of the novel coronavirus poses a challenge for medical institutions nationwide, which face the prospect of being flooded with patients who believe they have COVID-19. (Japan Times)
Feb 20
Multilingual coronavirus hotlines launch in Japan
Authorities in some prefectures where people are confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus are providing multilingual information services for foreigners visiting or living in Japan. (NHK)
Feb 19
Kanagawa: School girl apparently broadcasts own suicide on social media
Kanagawa Prefectural Police believe a high school girl committed suicide by leaping in front of a train on Tuesday morning, an incident that she possbily broadcast on social media, reports NHK (Feb. 18). (tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 13
Junior high school students filmed up skirts of female classmates, sold images
The Board of Education in Ikoma City, Nara Prefecture, says that several 8th grade junior high school boys are suspected of voyeuristically filming up the skirts of their female classmates. (Japan Today)
Feb 12
Japan intensifies crackdown on student visa overstayers
Japan's Immigration Services Agency is to tighten the screening process for issuing student visas, increasing tenfold the number of countries subject to stricter checks starting with foreign nationals applying from April. (Nikkei)
Feb 10
Over 50 percent of single Japanese women in their 20s struggle to make ends meet, survey says
Young women in Japan are experiencing serious financial trouble. (soranews24.com)
Feb 08
18-year-old high school student arrested for stabbing classmate
An 18-year-old female student has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed a fellow student with a knife at a high school in Iruma City, Saitama Prefecture,. (Japan Today)