Japanese man in Hokkaido dies after being infected with coronavirus
Kyodo -- Mar 02
A man in his 70s has died in Hokkaido, northern Japan, after being infected with the new coronavirus, the local government said Sunday, bringing the domestic death toll to 12.

The Japanese national, who had no record of overseas travel, died Saturday after developing a fever and pneumonia on Feb. 23 while hospitalized and testing positive for the virus two days later, according to the Hokkaido regional government.

The northern main island of Hokkaido, which recently declared a state of emergency, has the largest number of coronavirus cases in the country. At least 72 infections have been confirmed in the region.

When making the declaration on Friday, Hokkaido Gov. Naomichi Suzuki requested that people refrain from going outside over the weekend.

Around 950 infections have been confirmed in Japan, including more than 700 people who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship that had been quarantined near Tokyo.

Of the 12 deaths in the country, six were related to the cruise ship.

News source: Kyodo
MORE NEWS
Mar 02
Final group disembarks from Diamond Princess
The final group of people on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined at Yokohama Port, near Tokyo, disembarked on Sunday. (NHK)
Mar 02
Sumo tourney to be held without spectators
The coronavirus outbreak is now affecting one of Japan's favorite sports, sumo. Officials from the Japan Sumo Association say the spring tournament in Osaka will be held without any spectators. The event is scheduled to start on March 8. (NHK)
Mar 02
Infected man said to have used sports club
A man who on Friday was found to be infected by the new coronavirus previously visited a sports club in the city of Shizuoka in central Japan. (NHK)
Mar 02
Japan sees rise in harassment and bullying cases linked to coronavirus outbreak
The number of cases of harassment and bullying targeting local communities affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus and people involved in dealing with the situation has been on the rise in Japan. (Japan Times)
Mar 02
Japanese man in Hokkaido dies after being infected with coronavirus
A man in his 70s has died in Hokkaido, northern Japan, after being infected with the new coronavirus, the local government said Sunday, bringing the domestic death toll to 12. (Kyodo)
Feb 29
Abe says gov't ready to protect economy from coronavirus impact
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged on Friday to take policy steps as needed to prevent the coronavirus outbreak from dealing a severe blow to the country's fragile economic recovery. (Japan Today)
Feb 29
Tokyo Disney Resort to close for 2 weeks
The coronavirus outbreak in Japan has led the operator of Tokyo Disney Resort to close the theme park from Saturday. Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will remain shut until March 15. (NHK)
Feb 28
Abe to ask all schools to close during March
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said the government is planning to ask all elementary, junior and senior high schools and special support schools in the country to shut down from Monday, until the start of the spring holidays, in a bid to reduce the risk of students catching the new coronavirus. (NHK)
Feb 28
Coronavirus: 15 new cases reported in Hokkaido
A man in his 80s who was infected with the new coronavirus died on Thursday in Japan's northern prefecture of Hokkaido. Fifteen new cases of infection were reported there on the day. (NHK)
Feb 28
JRA: Horse races to have no spectators
The Japan Racing Association said on Thursday that it will hold its horse races without spectators for the time being starting Saturday. (NHK)