Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 30-year-old man who posed as a police officer during a robbery of a golf store in Saitama City last month, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 1).
While dressed in an officer’s uniform, Takato Nakamura, of no known occupation, produced a knife in front of a male clerk, 44, inside the store, located in Urawa Ward, on the night of February 28, police said.
The suspect then took 700,000 yen in cash before fleeing the scene.
“By whatever means, I needed to acquire a lot of money,” Nakamura was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.
Nakamura became a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage.
Officers searched the residence of the suspect and found a police officer party costume that is believed to have been used in the crime.
