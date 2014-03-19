As Japan suffers a coronavirus-induced drop in travel, hotel chains are slashing room rates for about 30% of stays during the normally busy early spring season, a Nikkei analysis of online booking sites shows.
Prices were down on average about 20% on Monday from those offered on Feb. 26 as shown on the Rakuten Travel and Jalan.net online booking sites for 1,087 of the 3,624 stays covered.
The average discount was deepest for hotel stays in Fukuoka, which dropped 25%, followed by Kyoto at 24%. Prices for many stays in central Kyoto have more than halved in the last five days.
In Tokyo, where the average price dropped 22%, stays in the foreign-tourist-heavy area of Ueno-Asakusa showed steep declines.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last week called on Japan to cancel, postpone or reduce the size of nationwide events for the next two weeks, and urged a similar closure at public primary, middle and high schools.
The move reverberated through travel websites. Nikkei tracked prices of one-night stays for two adults in Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka, Sapporo and Fukuoka on March 28 -- the last Saturday of the month and traditionally a busy day due to the spring school break.
Nearly all prefectures began shutting schools Monday in a bid to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus in Japan, four days after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe surprised many with a request for schools to be closed countrywide until early April.
(Japan Today)
As Japan suffers a coronavirus-induced drop in travel, hotel chains are slashing room rates for about 30% of stays during the normally busy early spring season, a Nikkei analysis of online booking sites shows. (Nikkei)
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe vowed Monday to expedite the enactment of legislation needed to declare a state of emergency, in order to “minimize the impact on Japanese citizens’ livelihood” from the rapid spread of COVID-19.
(Japan Times)
Rakuten Inc.’s mobile phone unit will charge less than half the fees its rivals do for high data usage, hoping to entice subscribers when it launches services next month as Japan’s fourth entrant to the market, sources close to the matter said Monday. (Japan Times)
The coronavirus outbreak is now affecting one of Japan's favorite sports, sumo. Officials from the Japan Sumo Association say the spring tournament in Osaka will be held without any spectators. The event is scheduled to start on March 8.
(NHK)
The number of cases of harassment and bullying targeting local communities affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus and people involved in dealing with the situation has been on the rise in Japan. (Japan Times)