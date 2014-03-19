Japan’s Olympic minister said Tuesday the contract to hold the games only specifies the event has to be held during 2020.
Seiko Hashimoto’s response to a question in the Upper House of the Diet implies the Olympics could be held later in the year and would not have to start on July 24 as planned.
The Tokyo Olympics are being threatened by a fast-spreading coronavirus (COVID-19) that has been blamed for 12 deaths in Japan and has shut down most sports competitions and Olympic-related events in the country.
“The IOC has the right to cancel the games only if they are not held during 2020,” Hashimoto told the Diet. “This can be interpreted to mean the games can be postponed as long as they are held during the calendar year.”
IOC officials and Tokyo 2020 organizers have repeatedly said they expect the Olympics to open on schedule. Others have suggested the spreading virus could force cancellation, postponement or moving events to other cities.
Nearly all prefectures began shutting schools Monday in a bid to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus in Japan, four days after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe surprised many with a request for schools to be closed countrywide until early April.
(Japan Today)
As Japan suffers a coronavirus-induced drop in travel, hotel chains are slashing room rates for about 30% of stays during the normally busy early spring season, a Nikkei analysis of online booking sites shows. (Nikkei)
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe vowed Monday to expedite the enactment of legislation needed to declare a state of emergency, in order to “minimize the impact on Japanese citizens’ livelihood” from the rapid spread of COVID-19.
(Japan Times)
Rakuten Inc.’s mobile phone unit will charge less than half the fees its rivals do for high data usage, hoping to entice subscribers when it launches services next month as Japan’s fourth entrant to the market, sources close to the matter said Monday. (Japan Times)