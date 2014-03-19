Patients with mild symptoms are believed to be playing an important role in spreading the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, a government panel of experts has said.
As most patients above age 10 and below 40 only suffer mild symptoms of the virus and people in that age group interact with others frequently, they may be causing further infections unknowingly, the panel said Monday.
It made the comments after analyzing data mainly from Hokkaido, where a state of emergency was declared in relation to the virus last week.
The panel said that 80 percent of people who contracted the virus in Japan have not spread infections to other people.
There have been cases in which one virus carrier created a cluster of patients in a closed indoor space, such as a gym or a club, it said.
Referring to the situation in Hokkaido, the panel said it is possible that travelers from China who visited the prefecture for a snow festival caused infections in urban areas and that young people who became infected then caused further infections in other regions.
Nearly all prefectures began shutting schools Monday in a bid to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus in Japan, four days after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe surprised many with a request for schools to be closed countrywide until early April.
(Japan Today)
As Japan suffers a coronavirus-induced drop in travel, hotel chains are slashing room rates for about 30% of stays during the normally busy early spring season, a Nikkei analysis of online booking sites shows. (Nikkei)
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe vowed Monday to expedite the enactment of legislation needed to declare a state of emergency, in order to “minimize the impact on Japanese citizens’ livelihood” from the rapid spread of COVID-19.
(Japan Times)
Rakuten Inc.’s mobile phone unit will charge less than half the fees its rivals do for high data usage, hoping to entice subscribers when it launches services next month as Japan’s fourth entrant to the market, sources close to the matter said Monday. (Japan Times)