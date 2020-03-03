Japan's two biggest airlines will offer free refunds for all tickets that have been canceled due to fears about the coronavirus.

All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines made the decision as passenger traffic plummeted. That followed the government's request that people cancel or postpone major events and travel.

The refunds apply to all domestic and international flights scheduled through March 19.

The period will be extended for flights to China. JAL will accept cancelations through April 20. ANA will accept them through April 30.

The two airlines announced a free-cancellation policy last week for domestic flights only. That was expanded to international flights in response to numerous customer requests.

The refunds are being processed through the company websites, airport counters, and over the phone.