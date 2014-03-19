Japanese precision instrument maker Shimadzu is working on a one-hour test kit for the new coronavirus, which could be delivered to health institutions as early as this month, the company said Wednesday.
It aims to produce between 20,000 and 50,000 per month tests by the end of March at a Kyoto plant. Shimadzu will boost output to 100,000 tests a month if necessary.
Existing coronavirus tests involve extracting RNA from throat or nasal swabs. Shimadzu's test will skip the step of removing impurities that could interfere with the process, which means faster results.
Japanese precision instrument maker Shimadzu is working on a one-hour test kit for the new coronavirus, which could be delivered to health institutions as early as this month, the company said Wednesday. (Nikkei)
Airlines are turning to some of the world’s hardest-hitting disinfectants, capable of stopping everything from sexually transmitted diseases to the MRSA superbug, in the fight against the coronavirus. (Japan Times)
Kanagawa Prefecture and government-backed research institute Riken said Thursday they have developed a testing method that can detect the new coronavirus in 30 minutes, far shorter than the six hours required with current tests. (Kyodo)
A health ministry panel approved Wednesday the production and sale of a gene therapy for treating spinal muscular atrophy, a rare incurable disease that destroys muscle function through a decrease in motor neuron cells.
(Japan Times)
A wave of influenza has been significantly waning in Japan compared with last year, government data has shown, as many people have become wary of infection with a new pneumonia-causing coronavirus.
(Japan Times)