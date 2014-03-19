Entertainer Masashi Tashiro jailed for drug use and possession
Japan Times -- Mar 05
Entertainer Masashi Tashiro was found guilty Wednesday of using and possessing illegal stimulants last November.

The Sendai District Court sentenced Tashiro to 30 months in prison, six months of which were suspended for two years with probation for rehabilitation purposes.

According to the ruling, Tashiro, 63, possessed cannabis and illegal stimulants at his condominium in Tokyo on Nov. 6 and used the stimulants around the same day. He was arrested Nov. 6.

Prosecutors had sought 42 months in prison for Tashiro on charges of drug possession, while his defense team had asked for a suspended sentence with probation.

In the first hearing of his trial on Feb. 13, he admitted to the charges.

His suspected drug possession came to light after an accommodation facility in Miyagi Prefecture where Tashiro stayed informed police that “a customer forgot weird stuff” on Aug 24.

News source: Japan Times
