The Tokyo Olympics organizing committee informed the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday of its plans to cope with conditions related to the current coronavirus outbreak during the torch relay starting from March 26.
Speaking with the IOC executive board via teleconference from Tokyo to discuss preparations for this summer's Olympics, Tokyo Olympics CEO Toshiro Muto said, "I want to carry out this (torch relay) by taking necessary measures after thorough discussion with local governments."
IOC President Thomas Bach reiterated his full confidence that the Tokyo Olympics will be held as scheduled, starting on July 24.
The Tokyo organizers said they will confer with prefectural authorities at least a week in advance of the relay's arrival in order to decide on specific procedures to be followed there depending on the situation of infections in each location.
The coronavirus outbreak is now affecting one of Japan's favorite sports, sumo. Officials from the Japan Sumo Association say the spring tournament in Osaka will be held without any spectators. The event is scheduled to start on March 8.
The organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games has stressed it has not started discussions on whether to suspend or postpone the Games due to the ongoing new coronavirus outbreak.
Suggestions by a senior International Olympics Committee member that the Tokyo Games could be canceled if the coronavirus outbreak is not contained by May drew a swift reaction from Japanese officials, while sponsoring companies are anxiously awaiting the fate of the world's biggest sporting event. (Nikkei)
The Yomiuri Giants said Tuesday their two preseason games against Central League rival Yakult Swallows on the weekend will be played behind closed doors at Tokyo Dome amid the spread of a new coronavirus. (Kyodo)
For the first time in over 38 years, the Japan Sumo Association’s rankings, published Monday, have only one wrestler at the sport’s second-highest rank of ozeki. But if sekiwake Asanoyama has his way, that situation will soon be remedied.
