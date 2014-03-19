The transport ministry said Tuesday that all of the country’s shinkansen trains would create spaces for wheelchair users.

The ministry will conduct tests by summer and work out the details, such as the size required for such spaces.

It unveiled the plan as part of a basic policy for making the trains barrier-free.

In the tests, new spaces will be created by removing existing seats designated for wheelchair users or through other means.

Wheelchair users will be able to remain seated on the bullet trains and enjoy window views.

The spaces will be large enough that wheelchairs do not protrude into the aisles.