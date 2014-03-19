All shinkansen to have spaces for wheelchairs, Japan ministry says
Japan Times -- Mar 05
The transport ministry said Tuesday that all of the country’s shinkansen trains would create spaces for wheelchair users.

The ministry will conduct tests by summer and work out the details, such as the size required for such spaces.

It unveiled the plan as part of a basic policy for making the trains barrier-free.

In the tests, new spaces will be created by removing existing seats designated for wheelchair users or through other means.

Wheelchair users will be able to remain seated on the bullet trains and enjoy window views.

The spaces will be large enough that wheelchairs do not protrude into the aisles.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Mar 05
Abe wants option to call state of emergency
Japan's government is ramping up its battle against the coronavirus. The prime minister wants opposition leaders to back plans allowing him to declare a state of emergency should that become necessary. (NHK)
Mar 05
Japan lifts evacuation order for part of disaster-hit Fukushima town
Japan on Wednesday lifted an evacuation order for parts of Futaba, one of two towns where the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant is located, ahead of an Olympic torch relay in the region. (Japan Times)
Mar 05
No Tokyo cherry blossom parties? Government asks citizens to refrain from outdoor hanami parties
One of the best things about spring in Japan might be non-existent this year because of the coronavirus. (soranews24.com)
Mar 05
Entertainer Masashi Tashiro jailed for drug use and possession
Entertainer Masashi Tashiro was found guilty Wednesday of using and possessing illegal stimulants last November. (Japan Times)
Mar 05
One-hour coronavirus test under development in Japan
Japanese precision instrument maker Shimadzu is working on a one-hour test kit for the new coronavirus, which could be delivered to health institutions as early as this month, the company said Wednesday. (Nikkei)
Mar 05
All shinkansen to have spaces for wheelchairs, Japan ministry says
The transport ministry said Tuesday that all of the country’s shinkansen trains would create spaces for wheelchair users. (Japan Times)
Mar 05
Olympics: Tokyo 2020 organizers outline torch relay countermeasures
The Tokyo Olympics organizing committee informed the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday of its plans to cope with conditions related to the current coronavirus outbreak during the torch relay starting from March 26. (Kyodo)
Mar 04
Coronavirus: Infection spreads in Japan
Seven new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Japan on Tuesday, bringing the total to 987. That includes more than 700 from a quarantined cruise ship docked near Tokyo. (NHK)
Mar 04
Major Japanese airlines offer free cancellations
Japan's two biggest airlines will offer free refunds for all tickets that have been canceled due to fears about the coronavirus. (NHK)
Mar 04
Japan adopts pension system reform plan
The government decided Tuesday to reform the pension system by expanding the range of part-time workers who can join the kōsei nenkin public pension program for corporate employees. (Japan Times)