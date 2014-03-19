Japan lifts evacuation order for part of disaster-hit Fukushima town
Japan Times -- Mar 05
Japan on Wednesday lifted an evacuation order for parts of Futaba, one of two towns where the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant is located, ahead of an Olympic torch relay in the region.

The whole of Futaba, formerly home to some 7,000 people, was designated a mandatory evacuation zone after a massive quake-triggered tsunami in 2011 hit the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, damaging the power supply and cooling system and eventually causing a meltdown.

With the lifting of the mandatory evacuation order in a northern part of the town, workers will be able to stay in the area near the main railway station.

But residents will not be able to return to the town immediately because of a shortage of running water and other infrastructure, a town official told AFP.

"We are aiming to have the return of residents starting in the spring of 2022," she said.

The move comes after organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics said Futaba has been added to the route for the Olympic torch relay, which begins on March 26.

福島第一原発の事故により唯一、全域が避難区域になっている福島県双葉町で一部の避難指示が解除されました。 　4日午前0時の避難指示解除に合わせて双葉町では、立ち入りを規制していたバリケードの撤去が行われました。 　双葉町の住民：「やっとこの日が来たなという感じですね。まもなく9年ですけれども、こういう形で一歩踏み出せたのは本当にうれしい」 　対象は帰還困難区域にあるJR双葉駅とその周辺の道路などのほか、町の面積の4％にあたる避難指示解除準備区域です。福島県で帰還困難区域の避難指示が解除されるのは初めてです。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Mar 05
Abe wants option to call state of emergency
Japan's government is ramping up its battle against the coronavirus. The prime minister wants opposition leaders to back plans allowing him to declare a state of emergency should that become necessary. (NHK)
Mar 05
Japan lifts evacuation order for part of disaster-hit Fukushima town
Japan on Wednesday lifted an evacuation order for parts of Futaba, one of two towns where the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant is located, ahead of an Olympic torch relay in the region. (Japan Times)
Mar 05
No Tokyo cherry blossom parties? Government asks citizens to refrain from outdoor hanami parties
One of the best things about spring in Japan might be non-existent this year because of the coronavirus. (soranews24.com)
Mar 04
Coronavirus: Infection spreads in Japan
Seven new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Japan on Tuesday, bringing the total to 987. That includes more than 700 from a quarantined cruise ship docked near Tokyo. (NHK)
Mar 04
Major Japanese airlines offer free cancellations
Japan's two biggest airlines will offer free refunds for all tickets that have been canceled due to fears about the coronavirus. (NHK)
Mar 04
Japan adopts pension system reform plan
The government decided Tuesday to reform the pension system by expanding the range of part-time workers who can join the kōsei nenkin public pension program for corporate employees. (Japan Times)
Mar 04
Patients with mild symptoms seen spreading viral infections in Japan, experts say
Patients with mild symptoms are believed to be playing an important role in spreading the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, a government panel of experts has said. (Japan Times)
Mar 04
Japanese government may encourage people to reuse masks as coronavirus-caused shortage continues
If people can’t buy new masks, is using old ones more than once the next best option? (soranews24.com)
Mar 03
Limited virus testing in Japan masks true scale of infection
Japan is becoming a center of concern as the coronavirus spreads globally, with the country’s official infection tally suspected to be the tip of the iceberg of a much wider outbreak. (Japan Times)
Mar 03
Nearly all prefectures shut schools over virus outbreak
Nearly all prefectures began shutting schools Monday in a bid to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus in Japan, four days after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe surprised many with a request for schools to be closed countrywide until early April. (Japan Today)