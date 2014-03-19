Japan on Wednesday lifted an evacuation order for parts of Futaba, one of two towns where the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant is located, ahead of an Olympic torch relay in the region.

The whole of Futaba, formerly home to some 7,000 people, was designated a mandatory evacuation zone after a massive quake-triggered tsunami in 2011 hit the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, damaging the power supply and cooling system and eventually causing a meltdown.

With the lifting of the mandatory evacuation order in a northern part of the town, workers will be able to stay in the area near the main railway station.

But residents will not be able to return to the town immediately because of a shortage of running water and other infrastructure, a town official told AFP.

"We are aiming to have the return of residents starting in the spring of 2022," she said.

The move comes after organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics said Futaba has been added to the route for the Olympic torch relay, which begins on March 26.

福島第一原発の事故により唯一、全域が避難区域になっている福島県双葉町で一部の避難指示が解除されました。 4日午前0時の避難指示解除に合わせて双葉町では、立ち入りを規制していたバリケードの撤去が行われました。 双葉町の住民：「やっとこの日が来たなという感じですね。まもなく9年ですけれども、こういう形で一歩踏み出せたのは本当にうれしい」 対象は帰還困難区域にあるJR双葉駅とその周辺の道路などのほか、町の面積の4％にあたる避難指示解除準備区域です。福島県で帰還困難区域の避難指示が解除されるのは初めてです。