Cities in Japan spruce up toilets to silence critics and lure tourists
Japan Times -- May 02
Dimly lit, stinky and dirty, toilets at a park in Yamaguchi Prefecture are scaring away local children and sparking calls from citizens for renovations.

Growing pressure is now on the city of Iwakuni, which runs the park, to follow a nationwide trend toward sprucing up public toilets as part of an effort to attract tourists and support families with children.

“The restroom is dimly lit and the pit toilets inside are filthy. My daughter is scared to go inside and she won’t use it even if she needs to relieve herself,” a 40-year-old housewife said of her 3-year-old daughter.

The toddler’s reaction is nothing new. In fact, a local kindergarten decided last year to stop taking its children to the city’s Tsuzumigaura Park, where the toilets in question are located, for a field trip because they were scared by a swarm of flies hovering over the toilet bowls.

Efforts by the kindergarten staff to clean the premises and spray insecticide beforehand bore little fruit. This prompted the kindergarten to change the destination of its excursion to a different park nearby where Western-style flush lavatories are installed.

Having opened in 1990, the park is famous for its large-scale playground equipment and observatories, and has long enjoyed a reputation as a popular destination for families from both within and outside of the prefecture. But most toilets in the park are pit latrines, which are unpopular with children accustomed to using flush toilets.

According to Iwakuni’s urban development division, 105 out of the 251 parks in the city currently have toilets. Of those, about 40 percent are pit toilets. But even flush types, which tend to be found in newer parks closer to the center of the city, can smell badly.

Tokyo is not outside of the trend, either. Wards in the capital have been taking steps to refurbish public restrooms in anticipation of a surge in tourists both from across the nation and overseas ahead of the Olympics.

Toshima Ward has been working toward making toilets in 24 of its parks more artistic by having their walls painted with portraits of children. It has also developed a map showing where public toilets are located, including those in convenience stores, as well as information such as which ones are equipped with diaper changing tables or have barrier-free access.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
May 05
State of emergency extended to end of May
The Japanese government has decided to extend a nationwide state of emergency until the end of this month. It was originally set to expire on Wednesday. (NHK)
May 05
Japan's coronavirus testing behind the curve, Abe admits
Japan's coronavirus testing has been insufficient by international standards as the nation lacked the capacity to respond to a new epidemic outbreak, the government conceded Monday, recognizing a serious roadblock to reopening the economy. (Nikkei)
May 05
Workers, parents feel strain as emergency state over virus extended
Workers in eateries, tourism and other industries hit by the new coronavirus pandemic as well as parents appealed to the government for more financial and other support as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe extended the nationwide state of emergency on Monday by over three weeks. (Kyodo)
May 05
Japan's child population falls for 39th straight year
The estimated child population in Japan has dropped for the 39th consecutive year to reach a record low despite efforts to tackle the long-standing decline in the birthrate, according to the latest government data. (Japan Times)
May 05
Coronavirus infections in Japan surpass 15,200
Japan reported 176 new coronavirus cases and 20 deaths on Monday. (NHK)
May 05
Governor moves to get Osaka back in business by mid-May despite pandemic
As the central government prepares to extend the national state of emergency for the coronavirus until May 31, Osaka is moving forward with a plan that could reopen more businesses in the area by the middle of the month. (Japan Times)
May 05
May sumo tournament to be canceled
The Japan Sumo Association is set to cancel its May tournament as the government is preparing to extend the nationwide state of emergency for the coronavirus outbreak until the end of the month. (NHK)
May 05
Eateries hit hard by extended state of emergency
The Japanese government's decision to extend the state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak is putting further pressure on restaurants and other businesses in Japan. (NHK)
May 05
Nintendo Switch is in high demand - and there aren’t enough of them
Thanks to best-selling (and surprisingly therapeutic) games such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the Nintendo Switch has become a massive hit during the pandemic. There’s just one problem for Nintendo Co.: It can’t make the consoles fast enough. (Japan Times)
May 04
Staying home may worsen drinking problems
An emergency seminar has been held online to help cope with alcohol addiction, as people are urged to stay home in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (NHK)