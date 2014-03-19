Gov't suggests schools reopen for some grades
Japan Today -- May 03
Japan's education ministry presented Friday the option of schools reopening for some grades only to reduce the risk of coronavirus infections, with priority given to classes for first- and sixth-graders at elementary schools as well as senior students at junior high schools.

The proposal was made to local education boards. Most schools across Japan have been closed since early March amid the spread of the virus.

Elementary school first- and sixth-graders as well as senior students at junior high will be prioritized because they have either just entered school in April, are in their final year or have to prepare for entrance exams next year.

The suggestion follows a meeting between the education ministry and a government panel of experts on Monday.

The ministry also proposed holding classes in smaller groups using several classrooms, providing boxed school lunches rather than having students serve food to each other and avoiding group sports.

While the nationwide state of emergency over the virus epidemic, originally scheduled to end next Wednesday, is expected to be extended for another month, education minister Koichi Hagiuda said not all schools need to remain closed as the situation varies from region to region.

"If all schools follow the measures of the hardest-hit municipalities, classes will increasingly fall behind schedule," Hagiuda said, urging local authorities to reopen schools if possible based on their own judgement.

Noting some municipalities have already decided to extend school closures to the end of May, Hagiuda said it will be "a stretch" for them to make up for lost time and complete the academic year that will end next March.

In a related development, the prime minister's office has instructed relevant ministries to thrash out issues concerning the option of changing the start of the academic year to September, government sources said Friday.

The government hopes to sort out key issues as early as June before starting to discuss whether to introduce the new system from next year.

News source: Japan Today
MORE NEWS
May 05
Japan's child population falls for 39th straight year
The estimated child population in Japan has dropped for the 39th consecutive year to reach a record low despite efforts to tackle the long-standing decline in the birthrate, according to the latest government data. (Japan Times)
May 03
Gov't suggests schools reopen for some grades
Japan's education ministry presented Friday the option of schools reopening for some grades only to reduce the risk of coronavirus infections, with priority given to classes for first- and sixth-graders at elementary schools as well as senior students at junior high schools. (Japan Today)
May 03
Meiji Gakuin University gives all students Y50,000 grant to offset the cost of digital classes
To help contain the spread of the coronavirus, many Japanese universities have closed or transitioned to online classes to keep their students and staff safe. (Japan Today)
May 02
Guidelines call for staggered school attendance
Japan's education ministry is set to release guidelines on how schools closed due to the coronavirus outbreak could resume classes in stages. (NHK)
May 01
Go abroad: Japan employers and colleges eye globalized school year
Employers and universities have welcomed the growing debate on pushing back the Japanese academic year's start to September, hoping to encourage more students to study abroad and expand the nation's pool of globally competitive talent. (Nikkei)
Apr 29
Tokyo gov calls for 'paradigm shift' with September start of school
As the coronavirus outbreak leaves Japan's academic calendar in limbo, prominent figures advocate moving the start of the year from April to September, in line with common practice overseas. (Nikkei)
Apr 28
Democratic Party for the People to propose September school enrollment
The opposition Democratic Party for the People plans to propose that the start of the new school year be delayed to September, rather than April, this year amid school closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Japan Times)
Apr 28
More prefectures in Japan extend school closures amid virus uncertainty
Prefectures are increasingly moving to extend school closure periods to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Japan Times)
Apr 28
Can anything halt Japan's population decline?
Japan is a country full of people who are heading toward voluntary extinction. That's a dramatic statement to begin any article with, but it's true. (newsonjapan.com)
Apr 27
One in 13 college students in Japan considering quitting due to COVID-19, survey finds
One in every 13 university students in Japan is considering leaving school as the coronavirus outbreak has left many of them without a source of income or financial support, a recent survey has found. (Japan Times)