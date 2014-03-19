Cases of hospitals in Japan turning away patients on ambulance transports, mostly because they are suspected of being infected with the new coronavirus, increased more than fivefold in April from a year earlier, a survey by Kyodo News showed Saturday.
The survey underscores how the virus is also affecting the scene of emergency care, with medical facilities increasingly wary of in-hospital infections due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, making it harder for general patients with such symptoms to get the proper treatment.
The number of emergency cases in which medical institutions were asked four or more times whether they can accept patients with symptoms typical of COVID-19 such as fever and difficulty in breathing between April 1 and 27 jumped to 2,705 from 483 in the same period in 2019, according to the survey.
Data were available from the Tokyo Fire Department and 31 prefectural capitals' fire departments out of the country's 47 prefectures. Fire departments are in charge of ambulance transport services in Japan.
The estimated child population in Japan has dropped for the 39th consecutive year to reach a record low despite efforts to tackle the long-standing decline in the birthrate, according to the latest government data. (Japan Times)
As the central government prepares to extend the national state of emergency for the coronavirus until May 31, Osaka is moving forward with a plan that could reopen more businesses in the area by the middle of the month. (Japan Times)
The government has decided to allow the reopening of parks, museums, libraries and other public facilities in areas with high coronavirus counts and to ease its request for slashing social contact, a senior official said Sunday. (Japan Times)
Suspected COVID-19 sufferers in Osaka Prefecture were forced to wait up to 10 days in mid-April before they were given polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which detect infection, Jiji Press learned Sunday. (Japan Times)
Japan's education ministry presented Friday the option of schools reopening for some grades only to reduce the risk of coronavirus infections, with priority given to classes for first- and sixth-graders at elementary schools as well as senior students at junior high schools. (Japan Today)