Japan's gangs find themselves in a losing battle to mark territory
Japan Times -- May 03
Domestic organized crime syndicates operate on the basis of intimidation.

Occasionally this will be delivered in the form of a direct physical threat, but more often than not it comes from the inclusion of a group’s crest (daimon) on business cards as well everyday items such as fans, handkerchiefs, towels, ashtrays, teacups, neckties and even calendars.

Hirofumi Kobayashi, a former member of the Yamaguchi-gumi crime syndicate, says the power of handing over a business card bearing a distinctive gang crest can’t be understated.

“Carrying a business card bearing a gang crest is enough to collect protection money and open numerous doors,” Kobayashi says. “It’s effectively a license to collect cash. Without the crest, it’s just a sheet of paper.”

Naturally, the various crime syndicates scattered across the country don’t produce goods bearing their crests and rely on other businesses to do this for them.

However, a recent case highlights the danger of private companies making products for gangs that feature their crests.

In February, the parent company of well-known sweets maker Akafuku revealed that it had sold custom-made bottles of shōchū (distilled liquor) to the Yamaguchi-gumi crime syndicate for several years.

The porcelain bottles all featured an engraving of the distinctive diamond-shaped crest of the Yamaguchi-gumi and the Mie-based company admitted it had sold the syndicate 8,180 bottles worth ¥15 million between 2000 and 2012.

In Mie Prefecture, however, it has been illegal to undertake any business transactions with designated crime groups since April 2011, meaning the parent company of Akafuku had presumably been operating illegally during the latter part of its working relationship with the gang.

But why make this announcement now, eight years or so after the company had stopped working with the syndicate? It appears the company had been carrying out an exercise in damage control.

According to reports that have been published in the Ise Shimbun, the company had been fending off an extortion attempt from a 68-year-old antiques dealer from the city of Ise who had tried to blackmail the company after finding an empty bottle of shōchū that featured the crest of the Yamaguchi-gumi in December.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
May 05
Workers, parents feel strain as emergency state over virus extended
Workers in eateries, tourism and other industries hit by the new coronavirus pandemic as well as parents appealed to the government for more financial and other support as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe extended the nationwide state of emergency on Monday by over three weeks. (Kyodo)
May 04
Staying home may worsen drinking problems
An emergency seminar has been held online to help cope with alcohol addiction, as people are urged to stay home in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (NHK)
May 03
Japan's gangs find themselves in a losing battle to mark territory
Domestic organized crime syndicates operate on the basis of intimidation. (Japan Times)
May 03
COVID-19 outbreak raises a few uncomfortable questions about Japan's adult entertainment industry
On the April 5 edition of the Fuji TV talk program, “Wide na Show,” comedian Hitoshi Matsumoto discussed proposed economic relief measures for people affected by the COVID-19 crisis. (Japan Times)
May 03
Pachinko parlors in Hyogo, Kanagawa issued 'orders' to shut
Two prefectures have issued orders to a total of four pachinko parlors still operating despite the ongoing state of emergency to shut their doors, reports Fuji News Network (May 2). (tokyoreporter.com)
May 01
One year since Japan's Emperor ascended throne
Friday marks one year since Japan's Emperor Naruhito ascended the throne. He has taken part in a number of ceremonies related to his accession over the past 12 months. (NHK)
May 01
Man arrested after stabbing police counselor in koban in Tokyo
Police in Tokyo on Thursday arrested a 57-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a 61-year-old police counselor in a koban (police box). (Japan Today)
May 01
Essential workers taking risks despite harassment during virus crisis
Workers providing essential services in Japan during the coronavirus crisis are not only facing a higher risk of infection than most but are also often being treated poorly by those they are helping. (Japan Today)
Apr 30
Comedian says pandemic will prod pretty girls into sex industry
A Japanese comedian apologized Wednesday for his recent remarks that men can look forward to seeing "pretty girls entering (the sex industry) after the coronavirus is over" as they would be in need of money and obliged to take such jobs temporarily. (Japan Today)
Apr 30
Japanese swimsuit models holding online drinking parties with fans to encourage them to stay home
Some of Japan’s most popular and beautiful gravure models want you to stay home during the spring vacation period. (soranews24.com)