The Japanese government has decided to extend a nationwide state of emergency until the end of this month. It was originally set to expire on Wednesday.
Members of a special taskforce met at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday.
Premier Abe Shinzo said Japan has not experienced an explosive rise in the number of infections of the kind observed in some other nations.
He went on to say that the average number of healthy people infected by one contagious person has dropped below one, suggesting the outbreak is subsiding.
But he said at this point there is still a significant number of new infections and the rate of decline is not satisfactory.
Abe indicated that experts have stressed the need to keep current social restrictions in place as Japan's medical system remains under strain.
At the same time, Abe disclosed plans to lift the emergency before May 31 should an expert panel deem it possible. He said members of the group will undertake a comprehensive analysis of the circumstances around May 14.
The estimated child population in Japan has dropped for the 39th consecutive year to reach a record low despite efforts to tackle the long-standing decline in the birthrate, according to the latest government data. (Japan Times)
As the central government prepares to extend the national state of emergency for the coronavirus until May 31, Osaka is moving forward with a plan that could reopen more businesses in the area by the middle of the month. (Japan Times)
The government has decided to allow the reopening of parks, museums, libraries and other public facilities in areas with high coronavirus counts and to ease its request for slashing social contact, a senior official said Sunday. (Japan Times)
Suspected COVID-19 sufferers in Osaka Prefecture were forced to wait up to 10 days in mid-April before they were given polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which detect infection, Jiji Press learned Sunday. (Japan Times)
Japan's education ministry presented Friday the option of schools reopening for some grades only to reduce the risk of coronavirus infections, with priority given to classes for first- and sixth-graders at elementary schools as well as senior students at junior high schools. (Japan Today)