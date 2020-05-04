The Japanese government has decided to extend a nationwide state of emergency until the end of this month. It was originally set to expire on Wednesday.

Members of a special taskforce met at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday.

Premier Abe Shinzo said Japan has not experienced an explosive rise in the number of infections of the kind observed in some other nations.

He went on to say that the average number of healthy people infected by one contagious person has dropped below one, suggesting the outbreak is subsiding.

But he said at this point there is still a significant number of new infections and the rate of decline is not satisfactory.

Abe indicated that experts have stressed the need to keep current social restrictions in place as Japan's medical system remains under strain.

At the same time, Abe disclosed plans to lift the emergency before May 31 should an expert panel deem it possible. He said members of the group will undertake a comprehensive analysis of the circumstances around May 14.

緊急事態宣言の延長について、4日午後6時から安倍総理大臣が記者会見しました。引き続き「8割の接触削減」を求められていますが、一部の地域では経済活動など自粛の緩和が検討されます。 これまで同様、全国を対象に31日まで緊急事態宣言を延長することが正式に決まりました。 安倍総理大臣：「本日、諮問委員会からのご賛同も頂き、4月7日に宣言を致しました緊急事態宣言の実施期間を5月31日まで延長することと致します。実施区域は、全都道府県であり、現在の枠組みに変更はありません。ただし、今から10日後の5月14日を目途に専門家の皆さんにその時点での状況を改めて評価して頂きたいと考えています。その際、地域ごとの感染者数の動向、医療提供体制の逼迫（ひっぱく）状況などを詳細に分析をして頂き、可能であると判断すれば任期満了を待つことなく緊急事態を解除したいと考えています」 13の特定警戒都道府県では、引き続き人との接触8割減が求められますが、公園や美術館は感染予防策を講じることを条件に再開を認める方針のほか、特定警戒都道府県以外の地域では、経済活動の自粛を部分的に緩和します。 京都府・西脇隆俊知事：「延長の判断は基本的には妥当だと考えております。