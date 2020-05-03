The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Japan increased to 15,077 on Sunday as 200 new cases were announced nationwide.

The tally includes people tested at airport quarantine stations, health ministry officials, quarantine officers and individuals who returned to Japan from China on government-chartered planes. It also includes infections among the crew of the Costa Atlantica cruise ship docked in Nagasaki, western Japan.

The addition of 712 cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama in February would bring the total to 15,789.

The death toll in Japan has risen to 549, including 13 from the Diamond Princess.

By prefecture, Tokyo has 4,568 infections, followed by Osaka with 1,666, Kanagawa with 1,097, Saitama with 898, Chiba with 852, Hokkaido with 848, Hyogo with 668, and Fukuoka with 647.

Health ministry officials say 332 people were in serious condition as of Friday, including four from the Diamond Princess. A total of 4,632 have recovered and had left hospital as of Friday.