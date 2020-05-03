The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Japan increased to 15,077 on Sunday as 200 new cases were announced nationwide.
The tally includes people tested at airport quarantine stations, health ministry officials, quarantine officers and individuals who returned to Japan from China on government-chartered planes. It also includes infections among the crew of the Costa Atlantica cruise ship docked in Nagasaki, western Japan.
The addition of 712 cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama in February would bring the total to 15,789.
The death toll in Japan has risen to 549, including 13 from the Diamond Princess.
By prefecture, Tokyo has 4,568 infections, followed by Osaka with 1,666, Kanagawa with 1,097, Saitama with 898, Chiba with 852, Hokkaido with 848, Hyogo with 668, and Fukuoka with 647.
Health ministry officials say 332 people were in serious condition as of Friday, including four from the Diamond Princess. A total of 4,632 have recovered and had left hospital as of Friday.
The estimated child population in Japan has dropped for the 39th consecutive year to reach a record low despite efforts to tackle the long-standing decline in the birthrate, according to the latest government data. (Japan Times)
As the central government prepares to extend the national state of emergency for the coronavirus until May 31, Osaka is moving forward with a plan that could reopen more businesses in the area by the middle of the month. (Japan Times)
The government has decided to allow the reopening of parks, museums, libraries and other public facilities in areas with high coronavirus counts and to ease its request for slashing social contact, a senior official said Sunday. (Japan Times)
Suspected COVID-19 sufferers in Osaka Prefecture were forced to wait up to 10 days in mid-April before they were given polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which detect infection, Jiji Press learned Sunday. (Japan Times)
Japan's education ministry presented Friday the option of schools reopening for some grades only to reduce the risk of coronavirus infections, with priority given to classes for first- and sixth-graders at elementary schools as well as senior students at junior high schools. (Japan Today)